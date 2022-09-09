MANCHESTER, NH — Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) congratulates the following Hawkins County students on being named to the Summer 2022 President’s List and Dean’s List.
The summer terms run from May to August.
Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the President’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.
Jazmine Hall of Church Hill
Kristi Elliott of Church Hill
Olivia Linkous of Rogersville
Ashley Robinson of Rogersville
Joshua Whorton of Rogersville
Brody Robinson of Rogersville
Jodi Kasprzyk of Rogersville
Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 for the reporting term are named to the Dean’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.
Kayla Stebbins of Bulls Gap
Haley Webb of Rogersville
Brittny Horton of Rogersville
Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) is a private, nonprofit institution with an 89-year history of educating traditional-aged students and working adults. Now serving more than 165,000 learners worldwide, SNHU offers approximately 200 accredited undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs, available online and on its 300-acre campus in Manchester, NH. Learn more at www.snhu.edu.