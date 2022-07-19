This is part one of a two-part story. Part two will be featured in the July 22 Weekend Edition.
Oksana Lypska and her two young children recently made the harrowing escape from their home in war ravaged Ukraine to build a new life with their friend Yulia Wright of Mount Carmel.
Wright told the Review that, at first, no one really expected the Russians to harm Ukraine.
“When the war first started, people weren’t really talking about it,” Wright said. “We thought it was just threats, that it was just to scare Ukrainians and make them do whatever the (Russian) president wanted them to do.”
Sadly, they were wrong.
“When it did happen, we thought ‘maybe they just did it once and they will stop,” Wright said. “Maybe [Russia] just wants to show [Ukraine] it is not bluffing. Then, I stopped being able to get a hold of Oksana.”
Because Lypska doesn’t speak any English, Wright acted as her translator and told the harrowing story on her behalf.
Wright said that, when the first bombings began in Ukraine, many Ukrainian citizens did not contact anyone outside of the country for fear of being accused of leaking information.
“They were all scared to use the telephone because they think they’re being tracked or [the government] is reading their messages,” Wright said. “They weren’t supposed to give out any inside information. Oksana was very simple in her answers and wouldn’t tell us details of what was going on.”
Lypska’s apartment in Sumy, Ukraine was once a safe place to raise her children Maksym (14) and Alisa (3). However, once the bombing started, the doors and windows of their apartment were blown away. Every moment of their day became dictated by the sound of air raid sirens, encouraging residents to take shelter.
It became even more unbearable inside Lypska’s apartment after the doors and windows were blown out, as it was still winter at the time and cold outside.
Wright said once the bombing began, all the city streets were closed so that, even if Lypska had wanted to leave, she couldn’t. There was a time when she wasn’t even allowed to exit her apartment.
“She had to keep the lights off and everything, because, if the military sees a light, they shoot,” Wright said. “It makes an easy target, especially at night. Because her stove was near a window, she said ‘I had to cook really fast with the flashlight from my phone. Nothing big.’”
She added, “The saddest thing Oksana told me was that her daughter got the drill down fast. As soon as she heard the sirens, she grabbed her pillow and started walking to the corner near a load-bearing wall. That was her life.”
That was when Lypska knew she had to relocate her children to a safer place.
Childhood friends
Wright and Lypska were actually childhood friends from Kazakhstan where they were born and raised.
When both Wright and Lypska were teenagers, Lypska’s home life became unsafe, so Wright’s father invited her to live with his family.
“My father sat us down and told us, ‘treat her as your older sister,’” Wright said. “That’s when we became closer and had many happy memories.”
When Wright’s family decided to move to the United States, Wright’s mother attempted to get custody of Lypska, but Lypska’s father refused. Her father had left when she was only five years old, but, when he found out about the custody battle, he took Lypska to Ukraine to live with him.
Even after the two girls went off to live in separate countries, they kept in touch.
When the war in Ukraine began, Wright became increasingly worried because she knew her friend was right in harm’s way.
A friend in danger
Wright began looking into ways to help Lypska escape Ukraine.
She first contacted an attorney but had trouble finding a legal way to bring her to the United States quickly.
Finally, the Ukrainian and Russian forces reached a temporary agreement to stop bombing in parts of Ukraine long enough for citizens to escape.
Lypska heard about a minivan that was taking Ukrainians to a safer place near the border with Romania and Moldova. She met the minivan two different times, but it was already full before she could secure a spot for both her and her children. On the third try, Lypska was able to secure two spots but was required to hold her daughter on her lap the whole way so she wouldn’t take up a third spot.
Lypska left behind her grandmother, whom she had lived with in the Sumy apartment, as well as any possessions she couldn’t carry with her.
Searching for a place to go
The minivan took its passengers to a three-story school that had been converted to a refugee shelter.
Lypska and her children stayed here for nearly a month while they tried to figure out where to go next and waited for their international passports to arrive. The family was safe from the bombings that had plagued Sumy, and they now had plenty to eat. However, they had a new problem.
Each classroom held around 16 people, and the entire three-story school building only had one shower.
“Sometimes you would just not even get a chance to take a shower,” Wright said. “So they just used baby wipes and whatever you can do with a sink.”
In the meantime, Wright began researching possible relocation options for Lypska. She knew Canada was offering refugee status for Ukrainians. Other countries in Europe were also considered, but Wright said “they were so full already they didn’t really have many places for them.”
She added, “I told her that, if she wanted to come live with me, it would be a long and dangerous trip. She thought about it, but she told me, ‘I don’t have anybody anywhere else outside of Ukraine. The only people I know are you guys. I want to come there.’”
Planning the trip
Wright still has connections in Sacramento, Ca. from when she lived there. Through them, she heard about a volunteer group there that was helping Ukrainian refugees cross the Mexican border at Tijuana into the U.S. to receive humanitarian parole.
Lypska began her journey by finding someone who offered to drive her to the airport in Hungary for a fee.
Wright got word that Lypska and her children were heading to the airport. However, Lypska didn’t have data on her phone and could only communicate when she had access to wifi.
“That was the scariest part,” Wright said. “I started all this, and now I feel very responsible. Now, they are out of their safe spot and out on the road. When she was on the road, I had no contact with her whatsoever.”
Wright said she was relieved when she finally got word that Lyska and her children made it to the airport in Hungary.
But, here, the family hit another snag.
Wright said that, because some countries will not allow passengers to land on their soil without a return ticket or a visa for the country where you are landing, Lypska and her children could not simply pass through.
So, they couldn’t simply fly from Hungary to Tijuana. Wright had to hand-stitch a route together.
Lypska and her children waited in a hotel for a few days while Wright researched countries that would allow the family to land there for a layover.
“I sat there and researched and looked through all the tickets I could possibly find,” she said. “I told myself, ‘They’re out of Ukraine. Now they have to get here somehow.’”
Check out the upcoming Weekend edition of the Review for the rest of the story.