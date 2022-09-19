On Saturday Cherokee NJROTC cadets Tucker Houck, Melody Wichelns, Taylor Lawson, and Casey Greene joined ROTC cadets from across the region to serve as color guard during the National anthem prior to NSCAR up Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Cherokee NJROTC Cadet’s (L-R) Tucker Houck, Melody Wichelns, Taylor Lawson, and Casey Greene served as color guard during the National anthem prior to Thursday’s NASCAR race at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Gary Stidham
On Saturday Cherokee NJROTC cadets Tucker Houck, Melody Wichelns, Taylor Lawson, and Casey Greene joined ROTC cadets from across the region to serve as color guard during the National anthem prior to NSCAR up Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Gary Stidham
Cherokee’s color guard were among dozens of ROTC cadets from across the region who helped unfurl and hold the massive flag during Saturday’s National Anthem at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Cherokee High School’s NJROTC served as color guard during the invocation and National Anthem prior to the NASCAR Truck Series race Thursday night at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Cadet’s Tucker Houck, Melody Wichelns, Taylor Lawson, and Casey Greene were seen on national TV performing color guard duty at the start/finish line during the Truck Race broadcast.
Cherokee’s NJROTC returned to BMS Saturday evening to join several regional ROTC programs where they once again served as color guard before a crowd of more than 100,000.
Cadet’s Tucker Houck, Melody Wichelns, Taylor Lawson, and Casey Greene then joined the other cadets from across the region in helping wave the large flag during the National Anthem prior to the NASCAR Cup Race.
Photos courtesy of Cherokee Senior Naval Sciences instructor Gary Stidham.