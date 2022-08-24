On a beautiful near fall day Saturday 90 riders participated in the annual “Ride Like Hale” Bicycle race/fundraiser to benefit Rogersville’s Chip Hale Center.
The mission of the Chip Hale Center is to improve the lives of adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities by providing every person opportunities to become contributing citizens in their community and participate in all aspects of life.
Saturday marked the 11th annual of Ride Like Hale which has become a regional favorite, attracting bicyclists across East Tennessee and beyond.
The event was based at Hawkins Elementary School in Rogersville and offered three separate routes for riders of varying skill levels.
The Chip Hale Center laid out a 21 mile route, a 36 mile route and a 62 mile route. Seventeen riders finished the longest course in less than three hours averaging over 20 miles an hour.
The Chip Hale Center volunteers provided rest stops, drinks and snacks on the routes, as well as a full meal at the school as riders cross the finish time. Riders commented, it was perfect riding weather Saturday.
A visitor Saturday would have been impressed to notice riders brought bikes made by companies that few people not involved with the sport would have recognized the name. Trek is one of the names recognized as a high end “Cadillac” bicycle, but most of the other bike names Saturday were of equal quality.