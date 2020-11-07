JEFFERSON CITY — Legacy Theatre announces their upcoming production A Christmas Carol, a Radio Play by Philip Grecian, November 13, 20 at 7:30 pm and 14,15, 21, 22 at 3:00 pm.
Our highest priority is to be able to offer you a heartwarming evening of laughter and encouragement while keeping you safe during this season.
The original Dickens story is all here in this familiar tale told as a radio drama onstage. The storyteller begins, transforming into the mean and stingy Ebenezer Scrooge as he speaks. Then, other actors narrate in their natural voices while assuming new voices and dialects as they become every character in the tale.
Director MacKenzie Price Myers shares, “It has been delightful to see the story of A Christmas Carol come to life in a unique way. This radio version has touched our hearts as the cast captivates us with each beloved character they voice. Come join the Legacy Family as we kick off this holiday season!”
The show venue is Heritage Fellowship in Jefferson City.
We offer online ticketing with designated seating and contactless digital ticketing. Covid guidelines will be followed.
For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit the Legacy website: http://www.legacytheatre.us or call:865-471-8282. Special rates are available for groups of 10 or more and for veterans, the medical community and first responders.