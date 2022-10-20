The God’s Blueprint day center has been serving Rogersville’s homeless for 2.5 years, but the plan from the beginning for co-founders Mickey Wilcox and Tammy Helton has been to create a long term shelter.
Hawkins County commissioners heard four requests for “Baby Doe” opioid lawsuit settlement funds during Monday’s Budget Committee. The only request they heard for the first time, however, was from Wilcox seeking $250,000 to establish that shelter.
God’s Blueprint, which is located on Armstrong Street in Rogersville, provides day center services for the homeless including showers, counseling, food, computer/internet access, and a place to rest indoors during regular business hours.
Most homeless are local natives
Wilcox said the belief that God’s Blueprint attracts homeless to Rogersville is false.
“Over the past 2.5 years we can count on one hand how many people (they served) who did not come from this area,” Wilcox told the committee. “85 percent of our people were born and raised here, and another 12 percent established residency before becoming homeless. It’s a very marginal amount.”
Wilcox added, “What does that percent translate into actual numbers? We can only speak to the people we have directly served at our day center, which is what we have. We do not have a shelter. We’ve served about 150 unique individuals in the past 2.5 years, and out of those individuals, through our relationship with them, we can safely say there are double that number of homeless in the community.
The $250,000 Baby Doe funding would be used to create a transitional living and restoration program that deals directly with drug addiction and substance abuse recovery. Wilcox said they’re not interested in having anything less than a 30 day program, but what they really need is a 12-18 month residential program.
“Most of the people we deal with, upwards of 60 percent, have a substance abuse issue,” Wilcox told the committee. “We also deal with a lot of domestic violence and we have a domestic violence advocate who is part of our organizational team.We’ve dealt with over 12 domestic violence instances just with our organization alone, which results in needing a safe place, often times, to move people (temporarily) as we move them from our area to a permanent safe place.”
Wilcox added, “We don’t call it just rehab because we do deal with more than just substance abuse issues. However, overwhelmingly our clients would be addicts, alcoholics — people with substance abuse issues.”
‘Help them build a better life’
God’s Blueprint is negotiating for the purchase of a building with funding already available, although Wilcox said Baby Doe funding would assist in that purchase. The Baby Doe funds would mainly be used for remodeling the facility to install a men’s dorm area, a women’s dorm area, and a single parent area for adults and children.
Rehab centers aren’t usually available to homeless addicts until they’ve been through the court system and been referred by a judge or court official. Wilcox said his hope is to catch them early before they’ve entered the court system.
“When we can catch them as a misdemeanor (offender), or even better yet, before they’ve committed a crime, then we can help them build a better life — a restored life,” Wilcox told the committee. “We also have dual diagnosis issues to deal with. Mental health and substance abuse issues.”
Once the facility is established the goal is to make it self sustaining because residents would be required to work and pay for their room and board while there.
Wilcox noted that the Day Center currently operates on a $26,000 annual budget, which mainly comes from area churches and private donations. Everyone involved with the program is a volunteer. There are no paid positions at God’s Blueprint, Wilcox said
The Day Center is open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Wilcox invited commissioners to visit and take a tour of the facility.
Budget Committee chairman Jason Roach noted that if the commission approves Hawkins County EMS’s $300,000 Baby Doe funding request, that would leave $350,000 from the original $1.6 million settlement Hawkins County was awarded.
The Budget Committee took no action Monday on The God’s Blueprint request and there is no resolution pending.
Other pending requests include $250,000 for Camp Hope, and $500,000 for Hawkins County Sessions Judge Todd Ross’s Recovery Court.