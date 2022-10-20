Mickey Wilcox

God’s Blueprint co-founder Mickey Wilcox asked te county commission’s Budget Committee Monday for $250,000 in Baby Do opioid lawsuit Settlement funding ot establish a long term rehab shelter for homeless addicts. Seated to Wilcox’s right is God’s blueprint day center director Tammy Helton.

The God’s Blueprint day center has been serving Rogersville’s homeless for 2.5 years, but the plan from the beginning for co-founders Mickey Wilcox and Tammy Helton has been to create a long term shelter.

