Volunteer High School students (not in order) Kayla Hernandez, Jaiydnn Johnson, Lucas Morlock and Skyler Morlock, instructed by Chef Jaime-Lyn Schmidt, placed 4th at the Feb. 25 competition at BMS.
Hawkins County Culinary Arts Programs participated in the first ever Culinary Career Quest Competition on Friday Feb. 24th at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Cherokee High School students Aiden Greer, Amy Henry, Macyn Hixson, Jaida Richards, Tanner Birge, and Kiera Johnson instructed by Chef Whitney Swinney placed 5th out of 10 competing against other high school culinary arts programs from around the region.
The competition was sponsored by Food City and Bristol Motor Speedway.
Food City provided each team with a whole chicken, jalapenos, shallots, fennel, and goat cheese. Teams were tasked with creating a three-course menu consisting of a soup, salad and entrée incorporating those ingredients in their menu.
Teams were not only judged on their prepared dishes, they were also judged on plating, food costing, ability to work as a team, time management and sanitation skills. Both teams created their own menu.
Volunteer’s menu consisted of creamy chicken jalapeño popper soup, Arugula, fennel, roasted corn and goat cheese salad tossed with a lemon vinaigrette and handmade flour tortillas filled with seasoned chicken topped with pickled red onions, lime crema and chopped cilantro sided by Mexican rice.
Cherokee High Schools Menu was Italian themed which consisted of a Salsiccia Couscous Soup, Roasted Walnut & Raspberry Salad, and Flora & Fauna Gnocchi.
Overall, the competition was a great success. The students who participated showed marked improvement from their first practice until the completion of the competition.
Competitions like this help instill culinary and other life skills in our students and bring about a passion for the culinary industry. Many thanks to the sponsors and judges for making this event successful.
Science Hill High School’s team won the CareerQuestTN Culinary Challenge Trophy. Rounding out the top three spots were Unicoi County High School in second place, and Elizabethton High School in third.