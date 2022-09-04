A contemporary pastor and book writer presented this anemic and oversimplified version of the gospel:
“First, believe that God loves you and has a purpose for your life. Second, receive Jesus into your life as your savior.”
That was it! Where, in that, is there any realization or threat of BAD NEWS?
A more responsible and biblical proclamation of the Good News would carefully explain the facts of God’s requirement for absolute perfection. It would describe our sinful condition and total inability to merit His mercy. It would warn of His righteous judgment and the prospect of eternal torment and punishment in hell. A message like that is Bad News but it is the truth. But then, the proclamation would go on to present the Good News of Salvation; that Jesus suffered the wrath of God and died a horrible death for us. And, according to Scripture, whoever trusts in Him shall be saved.
You see, the good news is only GOOD NEWS when we know the BAD NEWS.
This hymn has both Good news and Bad news. The good news is that Jesus is coming again. The bad news is that Jesus is coming again.
The song’s theme comes from Revelation 1:7, “Behold, He comes with clouds; and every eye shall see Him, and they also who pierced Him: and all tribes of the earth shall wail because of Him. Even so, Amen.”
I hope you don’t miss that. Every eye shall see Him; not just those who are looking for Him, but those who hate Him as well. So, on that Day, there will be great rejoicing and there will also be great wailing.
The song begins and ends with a joyful exhortation to look to the coming King, Jesus Christ, and celebrate His glorious reign over all things in heaven and earth.
What will life be like under His rule? The Bible tells us that He is to be a just and righteous ruler. The implication is that all injustice and wickedness will be judged. God is everywhere and He knows everything. And He will open and expose every deep, dark secret in the hearts of all men.
We live in an age where people want to be shielded in safe spaces away from any kind of bad news. Most modern hymnbooks have been edited so that there are very few hymns that address the judgment and wrath of God. This hymn is one of those that has been edited and I think that is unfortunate. So, I have inserted the three missing stanzas back into the hymn. Those are terrifying words. I know they sound harsh and insensitive to our modern culture where non-judgmental tolerance is considered a virtue. If God is just and righteous (and He Is), He must punish all that is unjust and evil. There can be no new heaven and new earth unless the old is destroyed.
The centerpiece of this hymn is the Good News of the Gospel. For those who are redeemed, God’s justice has been fully satisfied in the substitutionary death of Jesus Christ.
So, the fact that God is Just and Righteous is really bad news for the wicked, but it is Good news for the righteous who are, “looking for that blessed hope, and the glorious appearing of the great God and our Saviour, Jesus Christ.” Titus 2:13
Here are all seven stanzas of the original hymn, “LO, HE COMES WITH CLOUDS DESCENDING” (Sung to the tune of “Angels from the Realms of Glory”).
1. Lo! He comes with clouds descending, Once for favored sinners slain;
Thousand, thousand saints attending, Swell the triumph of His train:
Hallelujah! Hallelujah! God appears on earth to reign.
2. Every eye shall now behold Him Robed in dreadful majesty;
Those who set at naught and sold Him, Pierced, and nailed Him to the tree,
Deeply wailing, deeply wailing, Shall the true Messiah see.
3. Every island, sea, and mountain, Heav’n and earth shall flee away;
All who hate Him must, confounded, Hear the trump proclaim the day:
Come to judgment! Come to judgment! Come to judgment! Come away!
4. Now redemption, long expected, See in solemn pomp appear;
All His saints, by man, rejected, Now shall meet Him in the air:
Hallelujah! Hallelujah! See the day of God appear!
5. Answer Thine own bride and Spirit, Hasten, Lord, the general doom!
The new Heav’n and earth t’inherit, Take Thy pining exiles home:
All creation, all creation, Travails! groans! and bids Thee come!
6. The dear tokens of His passion, Still His dazzling body bears;
Cause of endless exultation, To His ransomed worshippers.
With what rapture, with what rapture, Gaze we on those glorious scars!
7. Yea, Amen! let all adore Thee, High on Thine eternal throne;
Savior, take the power and glory, Claim the kingdom for Thine own;
O come quickly! O come quickly! Everlasting God, come down!
