The 4-day Upper East Tennessee ‘”Go-Tell” Crusade has been a “game-changer” for Hawkins County.
The culmination was Wednesday night, labeled youth night. An overcalled man made his way to the altar knelling before the evangelist gave an invitation, precipitating a flood of people running down the steps to get things right with God. Hundreds of people had made their way to make decisions for Christ.
Sheldon Livesay, the prayer leader for the event stated, “many in our county has prayed our entire lives to see what we’ve seen this week.”
Over 30 participating Churches are seeing they all have something in common and that is wanting to see Hawkins County residents become followers of Jesus Christ. After six months of planning and intense praying and fasting, we are in the middle of the crusade and it is better than the planning team imagined.
The Go-Tell Ministries patterns their crusades after the Billy Graham Crusades and uses much of their training material. For six months, twelve teams have recruited church members to join them in planning and training their members especially in the primary areas of counseling, follow-up, and hospitality. Team members have crossed denominational lines working together to pull off this huge event for the county.
Evangelist Rick Gage looked at the stands this week and spoke to those members of churches that have worked so hard. His statement was simply, “this is what church should look like”, referring to see how these churches have joined hands to work for a common cause. Pastor Steven Kimery stated, “I have been moved like never before to see “The Church”, from different backgrounds work for one purpose.”
Pastor Fuzz Bradley was overjoyed with the four nights, with the success of the Crusade. He said, “We can’t go back to where we were as churches if we plan on winning Hawkins County for Christ. We must work together.
Pastor Bobby Joe Hancock said, “I’ve lived here 21 years and I believe this may be the most significant gospel impact ever.”
Rick Gage, the evangelist stated, “a common theme during Crusade messages is to remind church members, God commands us to share our faith with others. This is the primary purpose and focus of the Go Tell Ministry, but most modern Christians have set it aside as optional.”
Much of the content of each message is how important it is to learn that all mankind if guilty of sin and God’s penalty for that sin is separation from him forever. After we die there is no time to make things right with God. The choice to get things right with God is now. The evangelist continues by telling listeners about God’s great love for mankind, sending his only son, Jesus, to earth to take mankind’s guilt, if they ask God for forgiveness and surrender to follow Christ.
Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, over 300 people made decisions for Christ. In addition many have made other decisions or asked simply for prayer. Over 100 Tuesday committed to learn to share their faith with others regularly. Pastor Danny Bell said, “It’s been amazing to see the unity of our Hawkins County Churches as they come together.’
A challenge to the Crusade this year has been the torrential rains blanketing East Tn this week. Sunday night the threat of flooding downpours came at he stadium from the east. A group gathered and prayed and it literally halted at the edge of the school property. Instead of blanketing the stadium in water, it served to cool hot weather 10 degrees within minutes. Afterwards was a brilliant rainbow.
Monday night, the weather was again threatening. Heavy rains and thunder this time came up from the southwest. The Crusade had started, but people saw the foreboding clouds and began to pray again. Again the rain stopped short of the stadium and a rainbow adorned the sky.
Tuesday night was supposed to be nearly 100% chance of rain. Prayer again by the different teams and those arriving at 6am each morning sought to head it off. By 7:30am, our sheriff’s office was alerted it was 85%. By 11:30am, nothing had changed, but prayer intensified and by 12:30 a news alert stated the storm suddenly went north and again there was a rainbow.
Each night Crusade teams honored a different group of people with a supper at 6pm, followed by special recognition during the Crusade. These groups were Teachers, 1st Responders and Veterans.
Wednesday was youth night and planners saw the largest crowd of the 4 day event. Youth were invited to a huge Pizza Bash before the Crusade and the event Wednesday was especially geared for them. 250 Pizzas were served.
Reports of how the event has already touched the lives of attendees, has been coming in flashes and everyone involved is telling stories about what they say are life changing commitments made to God in answer to the prayers of family and friends. The evangelist first invites those making decisions for Christ in front of the stage area, but then turns them over to over 100 counselors from local churches that are trained to take them to the end of the field and insure they have understood and their decision is Biblical. Most all of those making decisions get up and amidst many tears hugs are exchanged.
According to Hamblen County churches who hosted this same Crusade in Morristown in 2019, they report the benefits of having members trained as soul winners and followup have caused a revival atmosphere that has now lasted 3 years and expects the same among participating churches in Hawkins County.