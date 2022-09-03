As much as we all look for ways to amplify wellness naturally via supplements or quality nutrition, sometimes it’s easy to forget about the power of this wonderful thing that costs nothing and is likely one of the most powerful options we have available to optimize wellness.
I’m talking about a fascinating function of the body called autophagy. So what the heck does autophagy mean?
Let’s break it down:
auto = self
phagy = eating
Basically, when we refrain from eating for a certain amount of time and our bodies don’t have to focus energy on breaking down food, they then begin doing other very interesting things.
The lack of food is a catalyst for the body to jump into a self cleansing mechanism, eating away old debris at the cellular level and recycling old damaged proteins that are no longer needed in the body . Why is this a big deal and what are the benefits?
Simply stated, it’s a big deal because we are finding so many chronic health issues to be rooted in bodily dysfunctions that autophagy has the potential to reverse. A great example of this is mitochondrial damage. The term for mitochondrial damage clean up is called mitophagy.
When the mitochondria become damaged these terribly toxic byproducts are created. They lead to DNA damage and mutations so of course it’s important to utilize this process and ensure that doesn’t happen.
Benefits?
Anti aging
Improved immune system function
Decreased inflammation of all kinds
Neuro regeneration rather than neurodegeneration
Hugely beneficial for the heart and all different kinds of cardiovascular disease
Weight management and metabolic health
Reduces pathogens (candida microbes viruses parasites)
Cleans up DNA damage
Anti cancer
There’s so much clinical research on the anti cancer front that it’s truly worth a deep dive! Autophagy suppresses tumor growth and induces death and recycling of the damaged cell. This can work well for people alongside traditional chemo treatments as well.
Autophagy cleans up those sticky proteins that not only turn into plaque in your arteries but this is also the case for plaque in the brain; so dementia and alzheimer’s also greatly benefit from autophagy.
How do we do it? By refraining from eating via fasting and / or intermittent fasting / time restricted eating.
If you’re looking for a good starting point, keeping in mind bio individuality is a real thing, a lot of the literature says 18 hours will give you adequate effects. But let’s say that’s too much and we need to start with 16 hours.
What would that look like? If you sleep for approximately 8 hours then you would tag the other 8 hours of not eating either before you go to bed or upon waking. For me I would go 3 hours before bed without eating and 5 hours upon waking. Feel free to tune into your body and adjust this according to what feels like it’s working for you.
Ladies, we are wired up quite differently than men so we must really take great care in listening and honoring what our bodies are telling us.
Going beyond this time window will of course amplify the effects .
If you want to get more hardcore and amplify autophagy effects hop in a sauna (come down to B Well) or cold plunge tank or hyperbaric chamber or exercise while you’re fasted in the morning.
Also you can take a thing called ketones which people often put in their morning coffee to help kick the body into this gear. It also helps with suppressing appetite so you are able to resist having breakfast for a bit longer should you need some help.
I know buying healthy stuff can be expensive and times aren’t easy for many right now. Hopefully this inspires you to know that one of the most powerful tools we have available to us is perpetually accessible and it doesn’t cost anything at all. In fact you’ll save money.
I would also argue this innate function is a gift from the great beyond. Hey, maybe there’s a reason why fasting shows up in so many different sectors of religion around the world.
Andrea Davidson owns and operates B Well Natural Health in Rogersville. To access her podcast or sign up for her email list and receive updates/discounts on products go to: www.bwellhealthstore.com