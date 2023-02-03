Matthew Stone and Emily Rhea have teamed up to provide therapy dogs to the children housed at Harvest Child Care Ministries in Duffield Va., including one dog that was recruited from the Hawkins County Humane Society.
Rhea already has trained her dog as a therapy dog for her group with wonderful results. Stone decided his boys might do well with a therapy dog as well. Together the two began to search for the perfect dog. However, the search brought them across state lines to the Hawkins County Humane Society for a dog they saw online named Holly.
Rhea and Stone are friends who are both employed at Harvest Child Care Ministries in Duffield. The group homes provide housing for children between foster homes.
The children come and go but some have been there as long as 3 years. Rhea has trained her dog named “Disney” to provide therapy and comfort to her group. Stone, following Rhea’s lead, decided to look for a dog for his boys.
They work one week as live-in caretakers at the group home in rotating shifts. Disney has been going back and forth with Rhea and has been a great success. Holly is starting her shifts with Stone currently.
Crossing the state line to meet Holly
“These children come to our facility frightened, previously suffering abuse or neglect, and we saw the comfort Disney gave them so we decided to try another dog for the boy’s home,” said Stone.
But finding the perfect dog was challenging. The two search shelters nearby, combed through online shelter postings and still didn’t find quite the right dog. Stone, who is originally from Hawkins County and a graduate of Cherokee High School, decided to expand his search to Tennessee.
Searching online, Stone says by far the Hawkins County Humane Society had the best photos and clearest descriptions of their animals. Seeing “Holly”, Stone and Rhea decided to make the drive across the state line to meet her.
“While at the Hawkins County Humane Society, Holly was the only dog we had seen that we felt would be calm enough to train as a therapy dog,” Stone tells the Review. “We felt she might be good around the children so I decided to foster her to get to know her better.”
Stone took Holly to his home where he had a week off during his rotating shifts. Holly immediately showed Stone she had been a house dog before and settled right in. Holly will go to the group home with Stone next to meet the 9 boys in his wing. Stone expects her to do well with them.
Giving children a sense of responsibility
“We already saw how valuable an animal can be to a foster child,” Stone says. “Emily’s girls have learned how to care for Disney. In many cases caring for Disney gives them a responsibility they have not had before. In return Disney gives back genuine love, also something many of these children are lacking.”
Responsibilities include feeding schedules, fresh water and supervised walks and the children enjoy caring for her. Disney loves the children, loves the attention and remains calm under all circumstances which is key for a therapy dog. Holly seems to have a great personality and a calm sense too which makes her a good candidate for training.
Holly was abandoned and hurt
Holly has a common link with the children. In spite of her sweet disposition, Holly has not always had a good life. She came into the Hawkins County Humane Society as a stray. Holly had also been hit by a car and was injured. She was vetted and recovered.
Holly is a 7 year old English Pointer mix. Like the children Stone and Rhea care for, Holly has also been abandoned and hurt. And just like these children, Holly is resilient and has love to give.
Harvest Child Care Ministries houses approximately 30 children at a time. The facility is located on 36 acres and there is room for expansions. There are separate houses for the boys and girls.
But the need is growing with more children in foster transitions. They are having a fundraiser beginning on February 12 called Have a Heart in hopes to raise enough to pay off their $300,000 mortgage.
If this goal is met, they plan to build more homes on the property to help more children in transition. They will hire more staff and in fact are currently hiring now. And they might just get more therapy dogs like Disney and Holly. If you would like to donate you can send it to Harvest Child Care Ministries at PO Box 259, Duffield, VA. 24244.
Please designate on the check memo that the donation is for Have a Heart.