In recognition of Flag Day, Tuesday June 14 members of Rogersville American Legion Post 21 stationed themselves in the Food City parking to teach citizens about the American Flag and why Flag Day is important.
Flag Day commemorates the adoption of the U.S. Flag on June 14, 1777, by resolution of the Second Continental Congress. The Flag Resolution states “the flag of the thirteen United States be thirteen stripes, alternate red and white; that the union be thirteen stars, white in a blue field, representing a new constellation.”
Post 21 members held their Flag Day educational program in the Food City parking lot from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Among the members who participated were Sgt. At Arms William Jake Thompson, 2nd Vice-Commander Jim Weart, Commander Eric Scott Foulks, and Mike Ryan.
A 6 p.m. Flag Retirement Ceremony followed featuring members of Post 21, Cub Scout Pack 100, and the Cherokee High School JROTC.
“Many Flags were turned in but we properly retired 62 flags total,” said Post 21 Commander Eric Foulks. “With the heat we will be planning a few more Cermonys in the future. Please be sure to check out The Hawkins County/Rogersville American Legion Post 21 Facebook page, or My Rogersville for future events.”
Foulks added, “Thank you to our community for the Support you give our Veterans.”