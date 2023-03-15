The Mount Carmel Board of Mayor and Aldermen agreed during its March 9 workshop to impose a citywide “no parking on streets” rule except for special occasions.
The proposed new rules will have be approved in an ordinance at two consecutive monthly BMA meetings before taking effect.
Exceptions to the rule would include school buses, emergency and work vehicles, or street parking permits for special occasions.
The stricter enforcement comes as a reaction to an increase in complaints of citizens blocking streets, particularly for school buses and traffic.
The discussion of this amendment has struck controversy with some citizens who feel that they should be able to park in the road if they do not interfere with work, school buses, or traffic.
In addition to the updated ordinance, Police Chief Kenny Lunsford stated that his department would start to “crack down” on violations, though would give proper notice to individuals before issuing tickets.
School busses cannot maneuver
A local school bus driver in attendance explained his concerns of street parking and shared his experiences of driving through congested areas .
“Other than (times of snow or ice) there should not be any car on the side of the road at all,” the bus driver stated.
He said cars should not be parked in the street, “As an extension of their driveway” and recalled times when he has had to drive through trees or off the road because someone is parked too far out in the lane.
This has become a major issue especially where there are usually trash cans, basketball poles, and mailboxes to worry about.
City Manager Emily Wood stated that she had gotten pictures from people complaining about continuous street parking.
“And I actually did, last weekend, go out and look, and I could identify every single car,” she said.
With an increase in parking violations and a stricter enforcement against them, the city has run into issues of controversy in how these enforcements are being carried out.
‘A war between neighborhoods’
Chief Lunsford noted that looser enforcement for street parking in some areas rather than others has created, “A war between neighborhoods” and things have gotten, “out of control”. Lunsford said people who received a ticket had been going around town, sending police images of other vehicles parked in violation.
Chief Lunsford said that in the past, “If someone called and complained about (street parking), then we would go out and ask them to move.”
The police would only hand out tickets in circumstances of repeated offenses of street parking.
Clarifying what will be punished
Wood gave the example, “We don’t allow speeding, we don’t write every single person a ticket (for speeding).”
Alderman John Gibson noted, “As long as you’re not impeding business or traffic or school buses, there’s really no problem.”
The BMA agreed that permits could be an appropriate way of ensuring that street parking was not punished in cases of birthday parties, graduation parties, or funerals.
City Attorney Allan Coup said, “There is no good answer,” for how to handle the current issues without angering people, explaining that in using discretion.
“You have the issue of police officers being accused of favoritism,” Coup said.
“Plenty of time to learn”
The board recognized that some citizens of Mount Carmel would be angered, it decided that a blanket prohibition of street parking would be the best course of action to take.
Alderman James Gilliam mentioned, “There will be some heat for a while.”
Alderman Jim Bare noted that it would not be until June for the ordinance to be finalized, stating that there was plenty of time for Mount Carmel residents to become aware of the new enforcements.
Chief Lunsford stated that after first reading, he would start typing a permit to be used for birthday parties or funerals to allow temporary street parking. Lunsford said that he and his department would begin distributing word that stricter policies are about to be put in place.