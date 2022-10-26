Why did you decide to run for this office?
I want to move this town forward into the future. To achieve that we have to work together as team/board. I am only one vote of seven. With working together I think we can achieve that. We need to invest in our young people, our community as a whole, and take care of our Seniors.
Share your education and employment background, and list any previous political offices you’ve held.
I have the following education and credentials: BS in Medical and Health Service Management, AS in Medical Assisting, Registered Medical Assistant (AMA) and Registered Phlebotomist (AMA). I held numerous management/supervisor role through out my working career. I believe with my variety of job skills working with the public that I can be a great alderman. Within those skill sets are listening skills, communication skills, team building skills, problem solving skills. We each have our own strengths and weaknesses. When we work together for the betterment of the town we use those skills that we bring to the board. I have used these skills on the parks committee, out reach committee, beer board, Habitat for Humanity of Rogersville.
If you are elected, what would be your top goals, and what would you like to accomplish by the end of your first term of office?
My top goals are to bring recycling to all citizens of Mount Carmel, which I am currently working on. I want to continue the work that is being done on the city park, the great work with the out-reach committee with the activities, and I want to continue support of our Senior Center.
I would like to see more citizens attend the BMA meetings. I would like to see the BMA take the public comment seriously. We are the voices of the citizens when we get elected. It is one thing to call the alderman to make a complaint or to make suggestions and then there is coming to the meetings and voicing your concerns to all aldermen. All the citizens of Mount Carmel need to voice their opinions and concerns at the BMA meeting. I would like to see young people get involved with local politics. We should have Junior BMA members to join us for the BMA meetings.
Why are you the best, and most qualified candidate for this office?
Like I said in question one. I am only one vote of seven. It takes all of us as a board to agree to get things done. I want to be a team player. Not a yes man, there is a difference. I want to collaborate with all board members to achieve a common goal. That in itself would be an accomplishment.
Speak directly to the voters and tell them why they should vote for you.
I am a public servant, have been since I started working at the age of sixteen. I care about this town and ALL citizens of Mount Carmel. I am here to serve you on the BMA. I work for you, the citizens of Mount Carmel. Once elected I will not forget that. I will work hard for you and this town, to keep us going forward into the next century. I will continue to support the work done at the park, the out-reach committee, the senior citizens. I am always available to speak with you and hear your concerns. I will always do my best to address those concerns and work for a resolution to the issue. You have two incumbents running and you have two new people running for three seats. I suggest that you read up on all the candidates and ask questions. You can read about me on facebook Jim Bare for alderman or you can reach me at 423-578-0834 or bare2heaven@outlook.com . Either way is fine with me. Thank you for your time and your vote.