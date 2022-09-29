Camp Hope, which provides free summer camp to children in and around Hawkins County, formally requested $250,000 of the county’s remaining “Baby Doe” opioid lawsuit settlement funds Monday evening.
Camp Hope volunteer Dr. Emily Morley addressed the county commission at the beginning of Monday’s meeting, noting that the camp serves many underprivileged children who come from homes that are suffering the affect of drug addiction.
Hawkins County was awarded a $1.65 million state opioid lawsuit settlement, of which $650,000 is remaining.
The funds must be used to addressed the affects of drug addiction in the county. Previous allocations approved by the commission include $300,000 for the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office drug fund; $400,000 for a regional felony drug treatment center to be located in Carter County; and $300,000 to establish an Isaiah 117 House in Rogersville.
Commissioner Josh Gilliam, who invited Morley to address the commission, said he will be introducing a resolution at a later meeting seeking to award opioid lawsuit funds to Camp Home.
The Baby doe funds would be used to build more cabins so that more children can enjoy Camp Hope every summer. Fund would also help maintain the property and update and expand activities children enjoy while they’re at camp.
Morley told the commission there is always an extensive waiting list for kids who miss out on camp every year.
Founded in 2012, Camp Hope is located on 150 acres at 1069 Old Union Road in the New Canton community near Church Hill.
This past year Camp Hope hosted seven summer camps for about 100 children each. Churches and other organizations are also allowed to use the property for their own camps, so in total the facility provides about 1,000 children with free summer camp each year.
“Since its inception in 2012 Camp Hope has grown to be its own individual non-profit organization and has served over 5,000 children of Hawkins County ages 6 to 17,” Morley told the commission. “… From the beginning of June through July Camp Hope is full throttle, but its service is year around. Camp Hope is made possible through extensive monetary donations and voluntary service. We even recently introduced the Camp Hope Corn Maze to keep the cash flow going so that camp is free.”
Morley added, “Camp has served as a refuge for children who have endured unimaginable circumstances. Over the past decade our counselors, interns and volunteers have been able to love on kids who have suffered physical and emotional abuse, kids from broken homes, and kids from homes that suffer chemical dependency and drug abuse. Even in my own personal experience as a volunteer I’ve been able to counsel young women who have endured various forms of sexual abuse.”
Camp hope has also become a Department of Children’s Service checkpoint, which has result in children being removed from their homes due to abuse and neglect that came to light during camp.
Morley provided commissioners with photo copies of letters written by Camp Hope children about what their lives are like at home. Some of those letters can be seen in the photo gallery of the online version of this article at www.therogersvillereview.com
“In these letters I would urge you to remember that these children aren’t our strangers,” Morley told the commission. “They’re your neighbors. Our goal is to show these kids that there is more. More hope, more love, more life, and more good than they could ever have imagined.”
Morley added, “I can’t think of anyone more deserving of your support than they are.”
The commission will consider Camp Hope’s $250,000 request after Gilliam submits the resolution.