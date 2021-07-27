Holly Miller, daughter of Michael and Leslie Miller, and Ava Silvers, daughter of Kevin Silvers and Amanda Crawford, have been invited to be presentees at the 61st Annual Teen Board Presentation Dance.
The Teen Board Presentation Dance, Saturday evening August 21, 2021, is more than just a dance or a social debut for teenagers. The Teen Board of Knoxville states a goal of building leaders for the future.
The Teen Board of Knoxville is a private, non-profit organization solely for teenagers grades 9-12, with adult help. Its purpose is to get teenagers to work and take the lead in civic and welfare projects, and to lift their social and moral life to higher standards. Last year over 10,500 hours were given to civic and welfare projects for charitable organizations.
After 61 years, adults have seen results of this work in the good leadership in colleges and universities shown by our former members. By learning to help those less fortunate at this age, in turn they have helped themselves develop a public and civic responsibility they are carrying on as adults.
This Presentation Dance is a reward for those local girls and boys who have completed their hours of service. Also honored are selected girls from other parts of the country who are rising seniors, by inviting them to be presented along with our outstanding teenagers.