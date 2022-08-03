4-H001

4-H portfolio projects allow students to gain in-depth knowledge on subjects that range from clothing design or nutrition, to forestry, modern animal management techniques, computers and technology and more.At the 2022 Tennessee 4-H Roundup, UT Martin’s Phillip Smart presented an educational workshop on drone operation.

 Photo courtesy of UTIA

Every 4-H’er knows the project portfolio is the culmination of years of work on the part of the youth.

