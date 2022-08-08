flood donations

Posing beside a mini-van loaded with donations for Kentucky flood victims are delivery drivers (L-R) Carla Gajewski, Billie Goble, Bob and Elaine Ruth, and Joyce Potts.

 Jeff Bobo

A Rogersville woman who felt called by God to collect necessities for flood victims in her home town of Langley, Ky., was stunned by an outpouring of support which by far exceeded her expectations.

Rogersville, TN

Aug. 7, 2022

Trending Recipe Videos