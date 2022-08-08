A Rogersville woman who felt called by God to collect necessities for flood victims in her home town of Langley, Ky., was stunned by an outpouring of support which by far exceeded her expectations.
Monday morning five vehicles including a pickup, a minivan, two SUVs and the Rogersville First United Methodist Church van, will left for Langley packed full of items that were donated by parishioners of both the Rogersville and Church Hill FUMC.
Billie Goble grew up in Langley, which is located in Floyd County near the Knott County line at the epicenter of flood damage last week in Eastern, Kentucky.
Goble told the Review she’d seen all the photos and news reports of flood damage, and as she was driving to the Rogersville FUMC last Sunday, (July 30) she felt a calling from God to ask the church for help.
“I got up and I asked them if they’d like to donate anything, to bring it to the church today (Aug. 7), and I would take it,” Goble told the Review Sunday. “I expected my truck to be all that I would be taking. We have five vehicles going, full. We have just been overloaded and blessed. God has just reached out to people.”
Goble added, “People in this community of Rogersville are just so wonderful. They’ve just been so good and helpful. This church has gone above and beyond what I expected.”
Rogersville FUMC Pastor Elaine Ruth is married to Church Hill FUMC Pastor Bob Ruth, and both churches teamed up together to collect items for Kentucky flood victims.
Goble contacted the minister of a church in Langley where flood victims are being sheltered to find out what was needed the most.
The biggest need was pillow and blankets, Goble said, followed by fans, hygiene items, and clothes.
“We got a response from a nursing home that got flooded,” Goble said. “Two floors of the nursing home got flooded, and they got the residents up onto the third floor. But, two floors got flooded, and residents need clothing. The administrator of that nursing home contacted me and we started collecting clothes for nursing home residents.”
The last request Goble received was for cleaning materials.
“With the flooding, now the bugs have started, and they said the flies especially are making everything absolutely miserable,” Goble said. “We’ve got cleaning supplies. We’ve got mops. We’ve got flypaper. Insect repellents. We have a fan. We’ve got clothing. We’ve got blankets. We’ve got pillows. We got sheets. Pillow cases. Sheets. Towels. Everything they told us they needed, I put out a post to the church and to the community, and they’ve brought it in.”
There have also been financial donations. Goble didn’t know the exact figure, but it’s in the hundreds. After the total is tallied the Rogersville FUMC will make out a check to the Langley church in that amount to purchase other needs they encounter during this flood recovery.
Among the donation delivery drivers who took donations ot Langley Monday were Goble, Bob and Elaine Ruth, Carla Gajewski, Joyce Potts, Wade Littleton, and Kevin Redding will drive the church van.