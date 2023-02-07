Over 2,000 families have moved into Hawkins County since 2020, part of a national Great Migration, mostly from states where they were regarded as “deplorables,” “domestic terrorists” or worse.
The came in search of freedom in a rural community with traditional values where they can lead a simpler, more self-reliant lifestyle.
A few years ago, before the Great Migration, a group called Community Self-Reliance (CSR) was founded locally with a mission to improve individual, family, and community resilience to disruptive events of natural or manmade origin by encouraging, teaching, and practicing self-reliance skills.
The group has attracted “newcomers” and “old-timers” alike having diverse skills and backgrounds with the common goal of building more self-reliant individuals, families, and communities.
As a long-term resident with deep roots in Hawkins County, Sheldon Livesay has learned that most of these “newcomers” hold similar values to us “old timers” and have skills that will greatly benefit our community, if we work together. Most came here for a simpler lifestyle than they left and want to contribute to the well-being of the county.
Livesay spoke to the group on Jan. 8 and is providing space for the meetings.
The group was organized around five skill areas that it regards as pillars of self-reliance:
• Supplies: gardening, animal husbandry/butchering, food preservation/storage
• Medical: health & fitness, prevention & treatment for normal & austere conditions
• Engineering: water, power, shelter, construction/repairs, etc.
• Security: home & neighborhood security, self-defense, small team operations
• Communications: normal & grid-down protocols with cellular and ham radio
The group’s most recent meeting on Jan. 8 focused on the medical “pillar.” After an opening prayer by the group’s chaplain, Larry Thomas, followed by a potluck dinner, the first speaker, Robin Parker, discussed a topic that affects many people — aches and pains associated with back, joint, and other musculoskeletal issues.
Robin is currently completing final internships for a Doctor of Physical Therapy degree. She described a broad variety of common conditions and injuries, explaining and demonstrating how they can be treated without resorting to drugs or surgery or, preferably be prevented in the first place through diet and exercise.
The second presentation was given by Sheldon Livesay, about his personal experience with cancer. In August 2016, after being diagnosed with cancer, Sheldon decided to join a growing number of Americans who have been able to successfully defeat cancer naturally.
He identified a number of websites that helped steer him to multiple natural protocols with documented effectiveness. These included a strict dietary regimen with high fiber fruits and vegetables, alkaline water, and select vitamins, minerals and medicinal herbs, as well as personal prayer and prayer groups—which he considers to be the most important. After 6 months, his tests were negative and have remained so since then.
The public is invited to CSR meetings, which are held on the second Sunday each month at the Marketplace, 150 N. Brownlow Ave. across Main St. from the Shepherd Center in Rogersville from January through October.
November and December meetings are held at the Shepherd Center. Attendees share a potluck dinner from 1 to 1:45 p.m., followed by presentations and discussions until 4 p.m. Field days are held from time to time for hands-on experience pertinent to various topics.
Anyone interested in improving their personal, family, and community resilience to hard times due to acts of God or men, is welcome. Further information on CSR and downloadable copies of speaker notes from the meeting discussed above can be obtained at csr-tn.com.
The next meeting on Feb. 12 will discuss planting dates for spring and summer garden crops, starting seeds indoors, crop rotation planning to control disease and insect damage, and soil testing and fertilization for optimum plant and people health.