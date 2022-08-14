The Upper East Tennessee Go Tell Crusade will take place at Cherokee High School’s football field beginning Sunday, August 28th through Wednesday, August 31st.
Tis is an evangelistic event led by Rick Gage ministries out of Atlanta, Ga.
Local churches and leaders in Hawkins County are organizing the event after a highly successful, similar event was held in Hamblen County over two years ago.
Pastor John Butler of East Rogersville Baptist Church is heading up a leadership team made up of local pastors, businesspeople and other concerned individuals. This team is fulfilling many roles leading up to the Crusade all of which are meant to come together in an event unlike any other in recent Hawkins County history.
Initially, 30 churches committed to supporting the Crusade and hopes are many more of the churches within the area will join in and support the Crusade. Support in the form of prayers, invitations to the Crusade and their church, visitation and outreach, and financial support are all needed from our local churches.
Financial support from local businesses and industry is welcome as well. Our Youth Rally and Youth Night and the Crusade itself will have major expenses that need to be taken care of.
All of the money raised locally goes toward the Crusade expense and the speakers will only receive a love offering during the event. If you are interested in coming on board with any form of support, you can reach out by calling 423-272-2496 or via email at john@erbc.org
Any Church, business or individual wanting to make a financial contribution can do so by sending a check payable to Go Tell Crusades and mail it to P.O. Box 282, Rogersville, TN 37857. Again, all donations stay local for the Upper East TN Go Tell Crusade.
There are many areas that volunteers can serve to help support the Crusade. From ushers, to counselors, parking attendants, to stage setup and singing in the choir – any and all volunteer help would be greatly appreciated.
There are teams for hospitality, arrangements, prayer, counseling, outreach, youth, finances, and many more. For those interested in volunteering in any area, call 423-272-2496 to see where you can serve. For more information of upcoming meetings, volunteer needs or other related Crusade news, you can visit the Facebook page @UpperEastTNGoTellCrusade.
Rick Gage and his team will deliver a simple and clear message of the Gospel of Jesus Christ each night of the Crusade. There are scheduled events in many of the local middle and high schools at this time.
Plans are in the works to honor teachers, service men and women, and first responders on a selected night of the Crusade. A “Pizza Bash” and Youth Night will be held on the final night of the Crusade, Wednesday, August 31st. Services will begin nightly at 7pm.
A choir and a worship team will be on hand to lead in singing. Plans are to move inside of the Cherokee High School gymnasium in case of inclement weather.
For more information regarding the event you can visit the Facebook page @UpperEastTNGoTellCrusade or call 423-272-2496 or by email to john@erbc.org .