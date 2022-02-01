The Hawkins County Board of Education may contract with Holston Electric Cooperative to install new LED lights at Surgoinsville Middle School’s baseball and softball fields, as well as upgrading lighting at Rogersville Middle’s football field.
The cost would be approximately $5,000 per month for all three fields, which would cover the cost of installation, upkeep including changing bulbs, and the cost for the electricity to operate the lights.
It wouldn’t cover additional cost if HEC encounters rock while digging holes for the light poles.
The school system wouldn’t have any installation costs up front, but HEC would own the equipment.
Director of Schools Matt Hixson noted that they’ve been working on a solution for lights at Surgoinsville Middle for three years.
“Right now we know they’re on used telephone poles,” Hixson said. “Some of them have fallen over, over the years. The lights are angled such that the coaches are always trying to manipulate them and move them because they’re shining in eyes, if they’re working.”
Hixson added, “They’re pretty shotty over at Surgoinsville so we wanted to see if there was something we could package. An upgrade at RMS with Surgoinsville to see if we could get something going. This is what they (HEC) came up with. It is consistent with what we’re already paying, but we get the benefit of LED, and they’re on the hook for maintaining and upgrading that throughout the year.”
At its Jan. 27 Facilities Workshop the BOE agreed to put that HEC contract for the RMS and SMS lights on the agenda for approval at its Feb. 3 meeting.
Maintenance director Shannon Glass said the date of completion is dependent on the supply chain, which has been a big issue during the pandemic. The holdup is the electrical boards due to a shortage of polymers. For example, BOE was told that HEC has an eight month wait for transformers due to the polymers shortage.
The $5,000 monthly payment wouldn’t start until the lights were installed.
SMS baseball bathrooms and fencing
In related news Glass reported to the BOE at its Jan. 27 workshop that the new SMS baseball field bathrooms, which were supposed to be paid 100 percent with donation funds, have exceeded the amount raised due to inflated construction material costs created by the pandemic.
Glass reported that he used maintenance department funding to purchase trusses for the roof, which were delivered last week and will be installed by the maintenance department employees.
“We’re going to sheet it, and dry it in, and then turn it back over to Mike Roberts who has the money and the supplies to finish the project,” Glass said. “It is their project. We’re simply helping out because it did run a lot of people short on some of the funds and we’d already started the project.”
Glass noted that SMS also received a $6,000 grant to replace the home run fence that rusted and fell over in the outfield. The new fence will start at the new building, go down the third base line to the outfield fence. They’ll put gates in, and fence the whole outfield, and come back down the first base line.
The bathroom and fence projects are expected to be completed in time for the upcoming season.