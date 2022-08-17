Over the past several years Hawkins County Schools have benefitted from dozens of grant opportunities. Specifically, the Career and Technical Education (CTE) department has been awarded multiple grants totaling hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Those funds have been used to expand programs, purchase specialized equipment, and to pay for industry credential exam fees for hundreds of students. In short, those funds have been used to provide many new opportunities for Hawkins County CTE students.
This week, I wanted to tell the taxpayers of Hawkins County about one grant in particular that is currently underway. That is the Supporting Postsecondary Access in Rural Counties (SPARC) 3.0 grant.
SPARC 3.0 is administered by the TN Higher Education Commission, and was developed to assist rural counties such as ours. The grant assists by providing funds that can be used to establish, expand, or improve CTE programs, particularly those that allow students to earn early postsecondary opportunities, (EPSOs) in the acronym-laden world of public education. Hawkins County Schools received just short of $125,000 in funding through the SPARC 3.0 grant.
Those funds were set aside for two major projects. One of which was to supplement other grant funds being used to start the new machine tool program of study at Cherokee High School this fall. You’ve hear me talk about that one before, and will likely see more about it soon, so for today let’s look closer at the other SPARC 3.0 project.
The other project was to develop a direct pathway for students at Volunteer High School to earn a nationally recognized industry credential as they complete their work in the health science program of studies.
That was accomplished by tapping SPARC 3.0 funds to purchase supplies and equipment needed to qualify as an approved test facility. If this sounds familiar that is because a similar project was completed the year before last at Cherokee with SPARC 2.0 funds.
Hawkins County Schools is proud to announce that Volunteer High School is now an approved test site for all future Nursing Education students pursuing their Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) certification.
Nursing Education is the final course in the Nursing Services program of study offered at Volunteer High School. This capstone course is designed to prepare students to pursue careers in the field of nursing.
The Certified Nursing Assistant is a nationally recognized credential in nursing care and is a key stepping stone in career advancement for patient care providers.
Earning a CNA credential allows a student to enter the health care field as a certified health care provider and is required, by law, for all nurse aide practitioners in Tennessee. Students enrolled in the Nursing Education course offered at Volunteer High School who successfully complete the required 40 hours of classroom instruction / 20 hours of classroom clinical instruction / and 40 hours of site-based clinical hours, are eligible to take the State of Tennessee CNA exam.
Keri Masters, RN, Nursing Education Instructor, stated “Anyone in health care knows that state administered credentialing exams can be very intimidating and stressful events. I am thankful and excited about this designation as all of my future Nursing Education students will be able to complete the mandatory credentialing exam in the comforts of their own classroom setting.”
We are very thankful for the many grant opportunities we have had over the past few years. Furthermore, we are thankful for the folks at the TN Higher Education Commission, the TN General Assembly, and the TN Department of Education who make all of these grants available.
Without these funds hundreds of school systems across the state, ours included, would not be able to provide students the incredible opportunities in CTE that we do today. Fortunately, there are several other opportunities right around the corner, and many similar projects to follow.
It is an exciting time to be working in CTE, and an even more exciting time to be a CTE student!