The 99th annual Tennessee 4-H Round-Up was recently held at the University of Tennessee-Martin.
During this state-wide event, 4-H members who qualified with their project portfolios presented a showcase interview, attended college tours, and completed service projects, leadership training, and other fun activities throughout the week.
4-H members were awarded State and Regional scholarships and Region/State Service Awards. In addition, the Vol-State Awards Ceremony and State Officer Elections were held, naming students to the highest level of state honors for leadership, service, and education in Tennessee 4-H.
Hawkins County was well represented at this event, having three 4-H members compete with their 4-H project portfolio: Gema Brooks (Beef), Madison Christian (Veterinary Science), and Lacy Collier (Photography).
Lacy earned the Level II Senior High Award where she receives a trip to National 4-H Congress, a silver bowl, and a $500 scholarship to her school of choice.
Lacy and Madison received their Vol State award based on over 400 hours each of project work, service and leadership in their projects. Lacy went on to be elected as Tennessee State 4-H All Star Scribe (2022-2023).
Jim Jenkins, 4-H State Council President (2021-2022) gave his farewell address and passed on the torch to the 2022-2023 President.
Jim was also the recipient of the University of Tennessee, Knoxville 4-H Scholarship of $4000.
Hawkins County had great leaders overseeing 4-Hers and leading several of the activities. Special thanks to Doug and Pam Jenkins and Denise Collier for volunteering their time.