When gutters are working as they should, they provide a largely unnoticed defense against rain intrusion, foundation erosion and water damage.
As they fail, however, these very serious issues can begin to quietly take root. You may find yourself with a hefty repair bill when all that was needed in the first place was more regular maintenance. There is also an acknowledged lifespan for these systems, based on the material they’re made of.
HOW THEY WORK
Properly installed, well maintained gutters keep rain from entering eaves and exterior walls. They also keep water away from your foundation. Without this important drainage system, water intrusions can lead to mold and rot, stain siding and brick, and potentially even destabilize your home. Water that hasn’t been rerouted may collect around the perimeter of the structure, creating the ideal condition for interior flooding and foundation cracks.
WHAT TO LOOK FOR
Blockages and dislodged joints are the most common problems associated with these systems. It’s critical to make regular inspections since overflows lead to all of the same issues as having no gutters at all. That’s particularly true in the fall, since wetter weather is ahead. Overflows may also be caused by poorly designed systems that do not have enough downspouts to handle average rain showers.
Look for signs of rust, since that’s a sign that you’ve reached the end of the system’s natural lifespan. The average galvanized steel or aluminum guttering system is meant to last about 20 years, according to the National Association of Home Builders. If it’s time for a major repair or replacement, seek out a licensed, insured contractor.
PROCEED WITH CAUTION
Inspecting your gutters will obviously involve time spent on a ladder, and that can lead to a dangerous situation if you don’t proceed with caution.
Use a spotter to ensure that the ladder is sturdy and secure. The International Association of Certified Home Inspectors also recommends that you constantly reposition your ladder, rather than reaching beyond your immediate grasp.
Working in that position potentially creates an imbalance issue. Wear gloves since there may be loose fasteners or sharp debris lodged in the gutters. If you plan to inspect your gutters from the roof, be sure to wear footwear with proper gripping.