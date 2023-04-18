Bulls Gap School's Librarian, Kristy Riley, and students

The staff of U.S. Rep. Diana Harshbarger visited Bulls Gap School Friday to deliver donated books from the Library of Congress and learn about the school’s “Free Little Library” and “Reading Buddies” programs.

