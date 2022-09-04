Ballad Health announced today that several respected and proven leaders have been selected for leadership roles across the system.
Rebecca Beck has been named chief executive officer of Holston Valley Medical Center and Indian Path Community Hospital. Dwight Owens will continue as administrator and chief operating officer of Indian Path. Beck replaces Lindy White, who departed the health system for a national healthcare post.
John Jeter has been named chief executive officer of Bristol Regional Medical Center and will continue in his role as chief executive officer of Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon, Virginia. Bryan Mullins will serve as administrator and chief operating officer of Johnston Memorial, and Chris Miller will serve as administrator and chief operating officer of Bristol Regional.
Chad Couch, MD, has been named president of the Ballad Health Northern Region, overseeing all operations in Virginia and Sullivan County, Tennessee. Lisa Carter will continue serving as the president of the Ballad Health Southern Region, overseeing all operations in Tennessee, except for Sullivan County.
Bobbie Murphy has been named chief nursing officer of the Ballad Health Northern Region.
Morgan May, DNP, has been named chief nursing officer of the Ballad Health Southern Region.
These changes will be effective Sunday, Aug. 28.
”Enormous experience to these roles”
“Rebecca and John lead with integrity, determination and wisdom, and I have complete faith in them,” said Dr. Couch. “Through an extensive search for these critical leadership positions, it’s rewarding to know the best leaders are found within our organization. Rebecca and John have proven themselves during their tenures with our hospitals. These appointments are made with the complete confidence and support of our executive leadership, medical staff and community advisory boards.”
Dr. Couch added, “Rebecca and John have more than three decades of combined healthcare leadership and bring enormous experience to these roles. I know they will serve our patients and mission well.”
Beck also served as CEO of Hawkins County Memorial Hospital and Hancock County Hospital from 2015 to 2018. While there, she was named by Becker’s Hospital Review as one of 60 rural hospital CEOs to know – the only person from Tennessee or Virginia to appear on the prestigious list that year.
“It is an honor to be a part of Holston Valley’s legacy of excellence in healthcare across the region,” Beck said. “I believe in the bold mission and vision of Ballad Health and the role Holston Valley will play in our pursuit of a healthier, better region. I am honored to work with a team that exemplifies passion, talent and dedication in everything they do.”
Now leading Ballad Health’s other tertiary hospital in Sullivan County, Jeter brings nearly two decades of healthcare experience to his new role. He has served as CEO of Johnston Memorial in Abingdon, Virginia, since early 2018, and he has now also been tapped to lead Bristol Regional.
Regional nursing leadership
As an additional investment in nursing growth and retention, Ballad Health has tapped two widely respected nursing leaders to take on additional responsibility in mentoring and leading the nursing programs throughout Ballad Health. Bobbie Murphy has been selected as chief nursing officer of Ballad Health’s Northern Region, and Morgan May has been chosen as chief nursing officer of Ballad Health’s Southern Region.
Murphy brings more than two decades of nursing experience to her role. She joined Ballad Health as director of nursing, emergency department, critical care, trauma and respiratory services at Holston Valley in 2016. From there, she served as CNO for Holston Valley and Indian Path before moving to Bristol Regional to serve in the same capacity, giving her necessary leadership experience across the Northern Region. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Murphy was the facility incident commander at Bristol Regional, working to prepare and execute effective response plans.
May currently serves as chief nursing officer of Johnson City Medical Center and brings more than a decade of experience to her new role. She began her nurse management career at Sycamore Shoals Hospital in Elizabethton before accepting a management role at Johnson City Medical Center. As she advanced in her career, May earned her Doctorate in Nursing Practice from East Tennessee State University and also a Master of Business Administration from Milligan University.