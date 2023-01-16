Academic services supervisor Lori Allen, center, introduced the BOE on Jan. 5 to Mooresburg Elementary kindergarten teacher Jessica Drinnon, left, and Surgoinsville Elementary K-4 Reading Interventionist Leah Murray, right, who will present Hawkins County on the 2022-23 Governor’s Early Literacy Foundation Educator’s Advisory Council.
Two Hawkins County teachers have been appointed to represent the county school system on the 2022-23 Governor’s Early Literacy Foundation Educator’s Advisory Council.
At the Jan. 5 Board of Education meeting county schools academic services supervisor Lori Allen introduced the board to Mooresburg Elementary kindergarten teacher Jessica Drinnon; and Surgoinsville Elementary K-4 Reading Interventionist Leah Murray.
“Educators were chosen from across Tennessee to help the Governor’s Early Literacy Foundation determine resources to best meet the summer of 2023 needs of students statewide,” Allen told the BOE. “These ladies are regularly collaborating with 28 other educators across the state. They went last month and met in person, and they are meeting monthly on ZOOMs with educators across the state. They were selected through a very rigorous application process. There were 60 applicants who applied and they had to be nominated through their district to apply for this Educator advisory council, and they were chosen to represent Hawkins County.”
Allen added, “The primary responsibility of this council is to select the books and the literacy resources that will be mailed to both students and teachers statewide through the K-3 Home Library program, and they will go out this summer.”
In Summer 2022, the K-3 Home Library program mailed 970,000 books to the homes of 162,000 rising 1st and 2nd grade students and teachers across Tennessee.
In Summer 2023, GELF plans to expand this program to serve rising 3rd grade students statewide and rising kindergarten students in pilot areas of the state, bridging the gap between its Birth-5 Book Delivery program in partnership with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.
This expansion will give Tennessee children the opportunity to receive free books from birth to third grade.
“Free books for our students and for our children in the state of Tennessee,” Allen added. “This summer this will put approximately 1.5 million books in the hands of Tennessee students. This is a great thing, and luckily these ladies are part of the 28 who have chosen those books that will go out to teachers and students over the summer, so we hope you chose well. We’re looking forward to that.”