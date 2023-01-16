Lori Alen. Jessica Drinnon and Leah Murray

Academic services supervisor Lori Allen, center, introduced the BOE on Jan. 5 to Mooresburg Elementary kindergarten teacher Jessica Drinnon, left, and Surgoinsville Elementary K-4 Reading Interventionist Leah Murray, right, who will present Hawkins County on the 2022-23 Governor’s Early Literacy Foundation Educator’s Advisory Council.

 Jeff Bobo

Two Hawkins County teachers have been appointed to represent the county school system on the 2022-23 Governor’s Early Literacy Foundation Educator’s Advisory Council.

Rogersville, TN

Jan. 5, 2023

