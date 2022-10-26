One of the fastest growing mental health fields is that of psychiatric pharmacy.
Psychiatric pharmacists provide medication therapy management for patients with mental health disorders and illnesses. They also help treat opioid and substance use disorders.
What is driving the demand?
According to the Bureau of Health Workforce, there will be a shortage of psychiatrists by 2030, something that increases the need for psychiatric pharmacists. Also, the pandemic has led to a growing number of people reporting mental health disorders and depression and needing help with medication.
And students are responding to that need. The College of Psychiatric and Neurologic Pharmacists (CPNP) in 2021 announced that the number of pharmacy students interested in psychiatric pharmacy had increased by 277% over the past four years. The number of postgraduate year two residencies in the field has increased by 158%.
Psychiatric pharmacists, according to CPNP, prescribe or recommend appropriate medication, evaluate responses and modify treatments, manage medication adverse reactions, resolve drug interactions, support medication adherence and provide medication education. They often work in government-supported hospitals or clinics; public, private and academic hospitals; outpatient mental health clinics; outpatient primary care clinics; and prisons or correctional facilities.
So, if you want to become a psychiatric pharmacist, what do you need to do? Residency program directors who hire psychiatric pharmacists say that the top five things they look for are:
• A postgraduate year two psychiatric residency (67%)
• A board-certified psychiatric pharmacist credential (60%)
• Clinical work experience (30%)
• A postgraduate year one residency (28%)
• Teaching experience (18%)
Board Certification
Many who want to become psychiatric pharmacists seek board certification through the Board of Pharmacy Specialties. They offer a specialty certification called the Board Certified Psychiatric Pharmacist (BCPP).
According to the BPS, there are currently more than 1,470 BPS Board-Certified Psychiatric Pharmacists and the number has increased 23% over the past four years.
To be eligible for certification, applicants must have graduated from an accredited pharmacy program, have a current license to practice pharmacy, demonstrate practical experience (either through residencies or four years of work experience where at least 50% of their time was spent on psychiatric duties) and pass an exam.
BCPPs must get recertified every seven years by passing an exam or earning 100 hours of continuing education credits.
The BPS claims that the certification enables pharmacists to:
• Provide more comprehensive and complex patient care.
• Be prepared to step into pharmacy’s evolving position on the multidisciplinary treatment team.
• Improve their standing in a competitive employment market.
• Be recognized for their expertise by other medical professionals.