Rogersville nurse Terri Barker entered her profession as a way to meet other addicts and find drugs, but a troubled pregnancy set her on the path to sobriety.
Her story begins in a family of 10 children, an alcoholic father and a dysfunctional mother.
“We literally got married as fast as we could to get out of the house,” she said. “I married an alcoholic.”
Barker says her drug usage began in her early 20’s. Working as a CNA, an older woman who became a mother figure to Barker started smoking marijuana with her. Barker admits she liked marijuana and basically, “I did whatever she did.”
Barker became a registered nurse to fit her drug addiction. Barker is still a registered nurse to this day, now clean and often holding the hands of dying addicts with no family.
“I actually wanted to be a nurse to seek drug connections,” Barker said. “My brother and I sold pot and I used the money for gas to get to school. In school I was always high. We made trips with the older woman to West Virginia to her hometown for drug purchases.”
It was there they purchased a drug known on the streets as crank.
She added, “I became a superwoman using drugs, still attending school, still dealing drugs and working. Crank was even better than acid and we had been doing a lot of acid.”
Friending Addict Patients To Get Drugs
Eventually Barker discovered meth. She could stay up for 4 days at a time and felt the drug was what she needed to get through her busy schedule.
Somehow Barker managed to graduate nursing school using her new found source of energy. But her thoughts always revolved around where to get more drugs.
She had purposely chosen a career that would give her access to more drugs. Barker did not like opioids or other pain pills and had no desire for them.
But what she did do was make friends with addicts coming in for treatments and overdoses. By friending addicts at her job in the hospital she was able to continue finding easy sources for the drugs of her choice.
Barker has gone to great lengths to hide her addiction. Working at Tacoma Hospital in Greenville provided Barker with a constant source of addicts to make friends with.
Barker stayed high on something the whole time she worked there. Her boss became suspicious saying, “I’m not going to continue to pay you to do this but I will feed you.”
However, with registered nurses in big demand Barker was able to transfer to the psych ward. “I knew I would fit right in. They would not notice I was high.”
A Higher Power
Meanwhile, her brother accidentally sold marijuana to an undercover police officer and went to jail. Around the same time Barker had a car wreck high and decided it was time to get clean. In the process she divorced her alcoholic husband and met her current husband. With his help Barker was able to quit though she says it has not been easy. A preacher lived next door and spent time with them leading Barker to church and a higher power. Barker tells the Review, “God really intervened by putting a preacher next door.”
“I still wanted to go back to drugs though. They were always on my mind. But then I got pregnant and my focus was on having a healthy baby. Maybe I could go back to drugs later.”
However, at 37 weeks pregnant Barker was advised to terminate the pregnancy. During an ultrasound a hole was found in the babys’ heart, a restricted airway and kidney problems.
“And when they told me this my first thought was I wanted to smoke pot. Not my daughter, not her health issues, my first thought was needing pot to cope with the news. If I was high I wouldn’t have to worry.”
Barker and her husband decided not to terminate the pregnancy. That pregnancy really focused Barker on staying clean as she prepared to give birth to a child who would need a lot of medical attention if she was to even survive.
The baby was born and there were lots of doctors and a lot of stress. Her husband was worried for the child as well as the stress on Barker which he was afraid would trigger her addiction.
The preacher next door continued to come around and became extended family. With her daughter to care for, the watchful eye of her husband and the support of the preacher Barker stayed clean.
“God directed me. I was lost. I had done every drug out there at some point that didn’t involve a needle. With divine intervention I continued my sobriety and my daughter began to thrive.”
Working In A Hospital Today
Today Barker works in a hospital and still works around addicts. Her focus has changed from befriending them to treating them. The nursing shifts are very demanding and Barker says they do admit a lot of the same addicts for overdoses again and again.
When she feels she’s losing patience she reminds herself of who she once was. Addicts sometimes die in her hospital with no family left who wants them. Barker has held their hands as they pass.
To struggling addicts, Barker has a message.
“As long as you have a goal and a purpose, that is the number one thing to keep you straight. You have to get away from those people. The person I once was has died and the person I am now is who I want to be. You must have faith because without faith the Devil will put it right at you.”