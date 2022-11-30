Rega Pierce, TN state director, Alison Osborne, exansion coordinator, Jerrilyn Gray, volunteer, Ronda Paulson, CEO and founder, Jeff Roberts, volunteer, and Lori Smith, volunteer.jpeg

Among the attendees at Tuesday's luncheon were Isaiah 117 House state Rega Pierce; local expansion coordinator Alison Osborne; volunteer Jerrilyn Gray; Isaiah 117 House founder and CEO Ronda Paulson; volunteer Jeff Roberts; and volunteer Lori Smith.

 Christina Bellamy

The Isaiah 117 House founder Ronda Paulson, was in Rogersville Tuesday to take part in the awareness luncheon and fundraiser for the future Isaiah 117 House of Hawkins and Hancock county.

Trending Recipe Videos