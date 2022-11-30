The Isaiah 117 House founder Ronda Paulson, was in Rogersville Tuesday to take part in the awareness luncheon and fundraiser for the future Isaiah 117 House of Hawkins and Hancock county.
The event, which raised $20,769, was held at the Sayrah Barn venue.
Isaiah 117 House student ambassador Eliza Sanders was master of ceremonies for the luncheon. Monica Cisbani with WRGS Rogersville was master of ceremonies for the dinner.
After enjoying a delicious meal provided by Phil’s Dream Pit the attendees learned from Alison Osborne, Expansion Coordinator for the Hawkins and Hancock County house, of how she came to accept the calling God placed on her heart the mission of Isaiah 117 House.
Alison spoke of a friend encouraging her to pursue opening an Isaiah 117 House in Hawkins county. She spoke of her personal experience with a friend describing removal day from her family and the trauma of the experience.
This discussion solidified her acceptance of the calling God placed on her heart to help change removal day for children.
Isaiah 117 House, Sullivan County, volunteer Jeff Roberts spoke of his experience as a volunteer and how it is an opportunity to show love to children on their removal day from the only home they have known.
Roberts spoke of children coming to the Isaiah 117 House in need of baths, hungry, and without any personal belongings scared and even angry about the situation. While children are at an Isaiah 117 House they will experience being lavishly loved and made to feel their situation does not define who they are.
They receive a warm bubble bath or shower and a warm meal. Children are allowed to choose their own new clothes, toys, backpacks, toiletries, or anything else they are in need of. Some children sleep in a warm and comfortable bed for the first time while at an Isaiah 117 House.
When children leave Isaiah 117 House going to their foster home they know they matter, are loved, and have new personal belongings to support them during their transition into foster care. Roberts spoke of the blessing he receives from serving children as a volunteer with Isaiah 117 House.
Ronda Paulson shared how the Isaiah 117 House came to fruition. In 2014, Ronda and her husband Corey began the adventure of foster care. During their time of taking the required Path classes to become foster parents they learned of removal day for children.
They visited a local Department of Children’s Services and discovered children spend time in an unwelcoming conference room awaiting placement in a foster home and at times sleep on the floor. It was then God first whispered to Ronda to change removal day for children.
In 2015, Ronda and Corey received their first foster child named Isaiah. This was the second time whispered to her heart about Isaiah 117 House. Isaiah 1:17, says to defend the call of the fatherless and is the scripture Isaiah 117 House is founded on.
Ronda believes “this home has the potential to positively affect the children who are coming into custody in ways far beyond what we could ever imagine as well as support DCS staff of this region.”
Her desire is for Isaiah 117 House to support children by showing them the love of Jesus on the most traumatic day of their lives and change the scenario for them.
Ronda shared stories of speaking with adults who were in state custody as children, the traumatic events of removal day and how the day is forever etched in their memory. Isaiah 117 House is changing this scenario one child and one house at a time.
If you would like to become involved in or make a donation to Isaiah House 117 of Hawkins and Hancock county you can contact them at https://isaiah117house.com/tennessee-homes or by email at alison.osborne@isaiah117house.com.
They look forward to partnering with you in changing the way foster care begins.