Hawkins County Imagination Library will be hosting the Fifth Annual “NO RUN” RUN event on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, from 5-7 pm, at the Red Dog on Main, in Rogersville.
The “NO RUN” RUN, in memory of Doc McConnell, is a fundraiser for HCIL and a unique opportunity to cross a race finish line without having to run it.
Participants will receive a race t-shirt and bib number; however, crossing the finish line will involve taking only a few steps, and then experiencing fun and community pride in raising funds for the Hawkins County Imagination Library.
The cost is $30 per pre-registered racer, or $40 at the door. Several sponsorship levels are available which would include recognition posters at the event.
Hawkins County Imagination Library is available to all 2,632 eligible children, birth to age five in Hawkins County.
The Hawkins County Imagination Library was created in 2005, with a mission to boost language acquisition , literacy, and kindergarten readiness in Hawkins County preschoolers by mailing one Imagination Library book to the home of every enrolled child each month.
The program was started by Dolly Parton through the Dollywood Foundation.
It is important to note that reading aloud is widely recognized as the single most important activity leading to literacy, and children with as few as 25 books in the home complete an average of two or more years of schooling than those with no books.