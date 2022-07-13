Rogersville City School’s TCAP testing results for 2021-22 showed improvement in each of the four main subject categories over the previous year.
But, like most school system’s in Tennessee, scores remain well below their pre-COVID results.
For example the school as a whole had 35% either meet or exceed expectations in English/Langauge Arts (ELA).
That’s an improvement over 2020-21 when only 30% either met or exceeded expectations in ELA, but below 2017, 18 and 19 when that percentage was 40%, 39%, and 38% respectively.
RCS director Edwin Jarnagin told the Review that when comparing 2020-21 and 2021-22 TCAP test scores, RCS improved in some content areas, maintained in some subjects, and saw a decrease in a few areas.
“In many subjects, we met or exceeded the state average,” Jarnagin said. “While we are not where we want to be, I am encouraged by many of the subjects/grades that scored well and that we had a 100% test participation rate. The goal is to have continuous improvement for all students.”
In Math RCS had 26% either meet or exceed expectations in 2022, an improvement over 2021 when it was 24%.
In the previous three pre-COVID years 2017-19, however, RCE scored 42%, 44%, and 45% who either met or exceeded expectations in Math.
In Social Studies RCS scored 40% who met or exceeded expectations, a big improvement over 28% in 2021. In the previous two years RCS scored 47% and 50% who met or exceeded expectations.
The only school-wide category where RCS decreased from the previous year was Elementary Level Science where they dipped from 36% met or exceeded expectation in 2021 to 32% in 2022.
In the two year period of 2017 and 2018 RCS scored 76% and 87% met or exceeded expectations in Elementary level Science.
In Middle School level Science RCS scored 34% met or exceeded expectations in 2022, an improvement over 28% in 2021, but down from 78% and 74% in 2017 and 2018.
Jarnagin noted that RCS experienced attendance issues with staff and students early in the 2021-22 school year as COVID cases spiked.
“As the year progressed, attendance improved,” Jarnagin said. “Fortunately, the school remained open and did not have any long-term closures. Students and staff worked very hard to overcome the adversity that COVID has caused in missing instructional time.”
Moving forward RCS will use the test data to help in the decision-making for the school, although Jarnagin noted that the TCAP test is only looking at a very small segment of the student’s school year.
“Even though many times we are judged by the test, it is important to realize that we need to look at the accomplishments students make all year,” Jarnagin said. “I am proud of the hard work and effort I witnessed from our staff and students throughout the 2021-2022 school year and look forward to what can be accomplished this year.”
