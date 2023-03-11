Pharmacy camp

This photo is from ETSU’s 2022 Pharmacy Camp. The camp is open to rising high school juniors, seniors and college students. Other levels may be considered on an individual basis.

 CHARLIE WARDEN_ETSU

JOHNSON CITY – Students interested in learning more about the pharmacy profession can attend the GattonRx Summer Camp at East Tennessee State University Bill Gatton College of Pharmacy, an overnight camp on June 5-9.

Trending Recipe Videos