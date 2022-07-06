Poster winner Madison Christian.
Shay Davis, Hawkins County 4-H June Dairy Month Chairman.
Every year, June Dairy Month is celebrated throughout Tennessee.
This year Hawkins County has a 4-H representative that is the June Dairy Month Chairman.
Shay Davis, 6th grader at Rogersville Middle School, has been busy educating others about the importance of dairy farms and dairy products.
She is part of the fifth generation of the Tunnell Dairy Farm in Rogersville. This is the only active dairy farm left in Hawkins County.
Shay has been working with Hawkins County Farm Bureau Women’s Committee, Hawkins County 4-H and TNCEP programs this month at various locations.
Shay will compose and enter a scrapbook compiled of all the activities that she has participated in the month of June for the Chairman Scrapbook Contest.
A June Dairy Month Poster Contest is also held in Tennessee to help with dairy promotion. Hawkins County had 42 4-H members participate in this contest.
The following students that participated were from Rogersville City School:
Grant Morelock, Luke Hart, Evan Crowell, Adonis Kincaid, Landon Seals, Aidan Phipps, Lofton Hayes, Kenton Henard, Riley Jones, Madelynn Banks, Baylor Hancock, Harlen Hayes, Anna Mae Boyd, Noah Housewright, Elin Bryan, Eli Gonzalez, Kiera Cozart, Nora Chapman, Layne Fletcher, Hallie Laugherty, Abigail Walker, Trey Floyd, Jacolby Wilt, Conner Williamson, Joanna Gao, Hunter Watts, Caroline Hicks, Darryll Price, Brayden Brown, Owen Seay, Hannah Christian, Addie Arnwine, Chloe Pearson, Addie Lawson, Eli Boyd, and Carrie Ruth Lawson.
The other participants were: Kendyl Fields (CHS), Blake Wolfe (HES), Madison Christian (VHS), Chadd Carpenter (Homeschool), Alexus Coleman (HES), and Caleb Christian (SES).
The Grand Prize Winner was Madison Christian, who wins a t-shirt from the Dairy Alliance.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.