What should Christians know about September and especially the upcoming dates of September 25-27?
The answer is that there is one day in the year, according to Jews that God looks at our deeds, the deeds of a peoples and a nation and either blesses us or places judgement upon both the people and the land.
I know what you are thinking. Oh, no! not when we read the paper and listen to the news and it seems it can’t get any worse. But many American pastors are saying, but oh yes it can.
Before continuing our discussion, let’s look at some history. Particular to Israel, Jews used a calendar they believe God gave them, while nations around them used other calendars. Through the great influence of the Roman empire a Julian calendar was introduced in 46 AD used by England and most of Europe.
In 1582 Pope Gregory VIII implemented the calendar we use today called the Gregorian calendar. The new Gregorian calendar honored Jesus Christ as the center of civilization. So within a margin of error, it’s been 2022 years since Jesus was born in that stable in Bethlehem
Unfortunately the new calendar failed to incorporate days held sacred by the Jews who believe God instructed mankind to honor certain feasts and days throughout all their generations. The Jewish calendar differs also in that it is a lunar calendar. Jews believed God gave this calendar to Moses which begins each day in the evening and ends it at evening the following night, which differs from our solar calendar that begins at Midnight and runs through Midnight the following day.
Another key factor was Jewish calendars begin their year at the latter part of September and that every 7 years God commanded people to forgive debts between one another and also to let their land rest the 7th year. The 12 Jewish months are named differently beginning with Tishri and ending with Elul which we are in now.
It is important to know these 7th years were called Shemitah years and according to Jews and Messianic Jews, at the end of the month Elul, the last month of their year, God would come to either bless his people or bring judgement on his people based literally on their behavior. We should find this interesting and ask, is there any merit to it?
This “Shemitah Day” would happen right at the Jewish New Year (Rosh Hashanah) which is also called the Feast of Trumpets. Messianic Jewish Rabbi, Johnathan Cahn who wrote the best-seller, The Harbinger proves conclusively in another best seller, the Mystery of the Shemitah there really is something to God bringing blessing or judgement on this one day every seven years.
Beyond a shadow of a doubt, if you study stock market crashes, they happen not just in Shemitah years, but on the very day of Shemitah. As American began to push God out of our culture, instead of blessings, we have felt God’s judgement. Many times that stock market fall has wiped out as much as 80% of the savings of Americans. Jews believe this is just one indication God is asking us to turn back to him.
The question is, what am I trying to point out? This is not meant to scare anyone nor to paint a picture of gloom and doom, but there is a certainty that regardless of whether I believe there is a God, He is there and contrary to many opinions, He runs things down here. American once acknowleged Him, embraced Him and our history demonstrates He blessed us to become the most powerful nation on earth.
The question is what will Monday hold? I would certainly pray nothing changes, nothing is different, but this whole discussion helps me understand, we Christians need to understand more about the culture and traditions of the Jewish teachings.
Messianic Jews understand Jesus fulfilled the first 3 Jewish feasts in his death, burial, and resurrection. (Passover, Feast of Unleavened Bread, and Feast of First Fruits) The 4th feast was Passover and Jews believe Jesus will return on the Feast of Trumpets to fulfill the last 3 feasts in his coming. Yom Kippor, day of atonement and then the Feast of Tabernacles. You argue, Jesus taught us no one knows when that is. That is right according to Messianic Jews. They don’t know the year, but they believe they know the day.
These Jews have spent this month of Elul, (September) preparing themselves each day reading scriptures of praise, but also of repentance and humility preparing for this time when they believe God will look upon the actions of America and act accordingly.
By the way 9/11 happened on a Shemitah in 2001. 2008 was the next and the market fell 777 points. By 2015, there was massive prayer efforts and a Jewish and Protestant effort to repent. The morning of Shemitah if you remember, we had the greatest fall ever, but miraculously the market recovered that evening. Was it coincidence? We are however at the next Shemitah which again is based on America’s actions towards an Almighty God who has a “loving” way to let us know we ultimately are not in charge.
The purpose of this article is to point out to all of us, God’s expectations of a nation never changes. He has carefully written out the standards and rules he expects a nation to live by which puts him first in everything we do. History has pretty well erased the fact our founding fathers understood that and applied it to the development of our nation, but we like sheep have wandered.
Christians believe the Bible tells us God has set a time for “time” to end. They believe also in the Bible, God gives followers signs when that time will be and they feel it is very close. While the idea seems scary, it could be God’s invitation for non-believers to look to him and put their trust in him. For Christians, we need to know God is in charge of what is happening and that we have the answer for everything going on and that answer is simply Jesus.
For 2000 years, Jesus has offered the world a way to reconnect us to God and through him, how to become part of God’s family. This weekend and the days ahead would be a good time to spend more time in prayer, asking God what his great plan is and how to be a part of fulfilling it.