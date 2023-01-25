An addict who lived in Rogersville during her worst addiction is in rehab recovery for the second time.
The addict's name is Danielle, although she prefers her last name not be as a condition of being interviewed for this story.
She is 37 years old and has struggled with addiction since she was a teenager. Danielle says depression plays a huge role. This time she will receive mental health care as well as substance abuse treatment thanks to a program in Knoxville called Volunteer for Recovery.
Danielle shares her story about addiction and how she found drugs in a new town, even having them delivered to her door.
Danielle came t Rogersville from Florida after being in rehab for a year. She stayed clean for 15 months and came to Rogersville to be closer to her mother.
“I was able to get a job working from home and found an apartment. But it wasn’t long before I relapsed. I had no car and knew no one and still I managed to not only get whatever drugs I wanted, but I could have them delivered. The drugs I could get included heroin, fentanyl and meth. I secluded myself with my two cats and withdrew from society. It wasn’t too hard to work because I am good at my job and couldn’t be seen, just heard. I got drugs quite easily from a social media dating app called Tinder. Rogersville was no problem and the drugs were out there.”
Meth Hallucinations
“Meth was by far my favorite. I liked the energy and clarity I felt. But, with meth you don’t really sleep and that causes some very vivid hallucinations. I began to hear some horrible things. I was convinced there was a pedophile living in the apartment complex raping children. I could hear it. I called the police (I was later told) 72 times trying to report this. They would send an officer who could never hear the screaming I was hearing. I was convinced the police were “in on it”. I told my mother and she knew I had been using meth by my behavior and said that was why. I was beyond offended and began to believe my own mother must also be helping to traffic these children and I was determined to save them. There were many times I was not using at all and still I could hear their screams. I was totally convinced the screams were real. They were not."
Another Delivery
“I got some more meth delivered on a Friday, which was my day off. During my high I became convinced I had found the child molester and I did confront him. The result was an arrest and for the first time in my life I went to jail. My mom refused to post bail and I stayed there until court Monday.”
Getting in trouble led to a pending eviction.
“I asked my Mom if I could come back to her house. But she said no, I needed rehab. I didn't know what to do, really. Here I am with two cats that really are my babies and no place to go. My new found drug friends didn’t want me, my old friends from Florida called me out on social media for using (and I was) and also didn’t want to take me and my cats in.”
Sending Pets To Foster
“My Mom made things very clear. I could learn how to live outside or I could go to rehab. I also didn’t know if the judge would put me back in jail or not as my case had been postponed. Rehab was not what I really wanted but seemed the only option. I felt that without mental help treatment rehab was useless. My Mom found a really wonderful indoor foster home for my cats. I sold my belongings and paid the foster for the first few months. I cried when I took them to her and I still feel so bad for letting them down. I don’t have any children and they are my babies, afraid and displaced in a new environment without me.”
Addiction and Mental Healthcare
Volunteer For Recovery is helping Danielle to stay clean and get the mental health treatment she needs. The program is located in Knoxville.
The Review will be covering more on Volunteer for Recovery as well as a special interview from Judge Ross about his recovery court and further rehab options. Danielle feels hopeful that mental health treatment combined with rehab will be key for her sobriety.