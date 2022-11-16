So far this school year Hawkins County school shave been awarded $2.093 million in grant funding, which is an increase from the $1.5 million awarded last year.
Among those grants was $1.603 million awarded over three years in a partnership with ETSU to benefit school wide instructional leadership, and benefitting students with STEM, literacy, social and emotional learning.
Hawkins County Schools have also been awarded $375,000 from the Department of Justice for a school violence prevention program to improve school safety.
Another $163,000 was awarded to benefit students with behavioral intervention and and emotional support.
Hawkins County grant writer Debbie Presnell told the Board of Education although the school system was awarded $1.5 million last year in grant funding, she applied “for way more than that”.
Presnell gave her annual report to the BOE at its Nov. 3 meeting, where she noted that being turned down for a grant request isn’t necessarily a bad thing,
“That gets our name in front of a lot of foundations and places that may not know who we are, but if you apply that gets your name in front of them,” she said. “When we apply again they say, ‘Hmmm, I remember them from last year. Maybe we can help them this year’.”
Something like that happened just recently. Presnell said she’d been applying to a certain foundation for two years, and recently Director of Schools Matt Hixson received a letter from that foundation saying they want to work with Hawkins County Schools.
Information about that project isn’t ready to release to the public just yet. But during her report to the BOE Presnell talked about several other grants the school system had been awarded.
New gym floor
Teachers apply for a project that can help them in their classroom through the Donors Choose program. Prospective contributors are able to pick and choose which projects they wish to support.
“A big shout out to Bulls Gap coach Chris Hughes,” Presnell said. “He was a Bulldog in getting funding for the new gym floor at Bulls Gap School. I think he put in as many hours as I did — begging , pleading. If you haven’t seen it I hope you will take the time to go by and see it. That was part of Donors Choose, and Dick’s Sporting Goods was a matching (contributor) on that.”
Presnell added, “There are good things happening in this school system, and I’m very proud of him for being the bulldog that he was.”
Bulls Gap School was notified in May that the project had been funded, and Hughes posted the following in September after the new floor was installed:
“The new gym floor looks incredible. You would not believe the kids’ comments when they finally got to see this new gym floor. This project is huge for our players, our students, and our community. We will use it for physical eduction each day, and our basketball program can’t wait. Our school would like to thank you and every donor who has made this possible.”
More grant success
Last year Hawkins County teachers were awarded $17,000 in mini-grants, and Presnell said the goal is to do that again this year.
Grant funding was secured to assist with the purchase of propane buses, although due to supply chain issues those buses have yet to be delivered.
The Palmer Grant awarded Hawkins County Schools more than $10,000 for different projects for teachers in schools.
Last year four teachers shared a $20,000 competitive grant from the Tennessee Valley Authority for various projects. Presnell said there are currently 10 teachers who have submitted grant requests totaling $48,000 to that same TVA program.
The Grow Your Own program will be transitioning to an apprenticeship program to address the growing teacher shortage. This past year Hawkins County Schools had three people graduate from the program, and Hawkins County Schools currently has 11 people in that program.