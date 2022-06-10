Last week staff at the Hawkins County Humane Society arrived at the shelter in Rogersville to find a Blue Heeler tied to concrete bench in front of the lobby with a cable.
The dog, which staff members named “Bear”, had been left there overnight. The cable was wrapped around the concrete bench seat portion which was partially pulled off.
HCHS director Sandy Behnke said they were fortunate find Bear before something bad happened.
The heavy bench seat could have fallen on Bear and injured him.
Or, if he’d tugged just a bit more and the bench came off, Bear could have gotten loose and ran into the highway and possibly been hit by a car.
Shelter employee Alisha Durham agreed to foster Bear because the shelter is currently filled beyond capacity and unable to take in new dogs and cats.
“Bear is doing amazing in her home,” Behnke said. “We had no open kennels when we found him, so she offered to take him home until we find a forever home for him.”
The shelter is full to capacity
The untimely arrival of Bear is just another in a long line of incidents which have arisen lately due to the shelter being full to capacity.
Behnke told the Review Wednesday she has never seen more stray and/or abandoned cats and dogs in Hawkins County.
Last week four kittens were abandoned in the shelter parking lot.
Later a man reported three stray dogs on his property and threatened to shoot them if the shelter didn’t take them.
“People come in and say they are moving and they can’t take their animals,” Behnke said. “Another common story is their landlord sold their place and the new landlord says they can’t have pets. People are coming in and saying they can’t afford gasoline or groceries, so they can’t afford to keep their pets. We had a man come in recently who said he was getting married and his wife won’t let him keep his cat. I told him he’s marrying the wrong woman.”
Until recently the shelter had 23 kennels but a fundraiser paid the cost of a storage barn that was recently installed on the property which holds two new kennels. They’re about $500 short of purchasing another yard bard which will add another two kennels for a total of 27.
In a perfect world the HCHS wouldn’t exceed 27 dogs, or one per kennel. But, as of Wednesday the shelter had 56 dog, or twice the ideal capacity. They also have 76 cats.
“We are full, and because we are a no-kill shelter, until we adopt some of these dogs and cats out we cannot accept any more,” Behnke said. “We have many animals that have been with us for such a long time. But still each day we get calls or emails from people who are getting angry with us because we don’t have room to take their unwanted pets.”
Funding request for more space
She added, “We always offer to post pictures of the animals and try to find them homes. Some people appreciate us doing that. Others say they are not taking this animal back home, and days later we receive an email with pictures of the same animals running at large.”
The HCHS has requested an $870,000 allocation from Hawkins County’s COVID federal stimulus funding to pay for a new 3,381 square foot facility.
Behnke said the new building would be used to house dogs, as well as for medical treatment and quarantine, while the existing facility would be used to house cats.
Last year the HCHS took in 1,100 animals. Behnke said she believes the new facility would allow the shelter to double its animal intake and capacity.
“We have never seen the amount of animals that are needing to be brought into the shelter,” Behnke said. “It’s worse now than we have ever seen. People are getting angry because of all the animals running at large in the county. Something needs to change. We have no space.”
She added, “We have offered reduced adoption fees. We offer low cost spay and neuter. We share food and medication with people trying to care for their pets. Anything we can do to keep these animals in the home with their family. It is a very sad situation and in the end it is the pets who are wondering what they did wrong. They deserve better.”