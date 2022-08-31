Mount Carmel Elementary students enjoyed a 1950s style “Sock Hock” Thursday evening to celebrate their school theme for the 2022-23 school year — TWIST: “Teamwork Will Inspire Students and Teachers”. All photos by Kim McCann.
Mount Carmel Elementary students enjoyed a 1950s style “Sock Hock” Thursday evening to celebrate their school theme for the 2022-23 school year — TWIST: “Teamwork Will Inspire Students and Teachers”. All photos by Kim McCann.
Mount Carmel Elementary believes Teamwork is very important in our success each day, and we felt TWIST was a great theme for our school this year and what we would like to instill in our students each year.
Working together brings many learning opportunities for our students and even some fun. It also brings a lot of smiles. Teamwork includes each person in our school. Our entire faculty and staff are always ready to do what is needed to make a great day.
Inspiring students to do their best is a motto we go by each day. An important key to this is teamwork. We enjoy planning events and spending time with our students, families, and each other. In addition, we as a faculty, want to see our students go above and beyond their goals.
It is inspiring and rewarding to know we can teach our students, build relationships, watch them grow academically, and be successful. We can achieve all of this by teamwork, planning and providing exciting learning opportunities, staying focused on our goals, and making memories that will last a lifetime!
We have our school bulletin boards decorated with 50’s and plan to have different events throughout the year to go along with our theme. We kicked the year off with a Sock Hop on Thursday, Aug. 25th.
Students and faculty dressed in their best 50 outfits and were ready to Twist and Shout. The Sock Hop was held right after school and the students, parents, and faculty were ready for some fun. We kicked it off with a dance session in the gym.
The students were taught how to do the Twist and the Hand Jive during music class. It was amazing to watch all the dancing, the smiles, and here the laughter. 50’s music blaring and they loved it! Some students continued to sing the songs the next day. Games and activities were set up for the students to participate in.
These were set around the 50’s theme too. ex. Bubble gum blowing contest, race car racing, Win it in a Minute with Marshmallows, Hula Hooping, and of course....the Limbo. Of course, what is a Sock Hop without old fashioned cotton candy?
As one student said (as they were leaving); “This has been the best day ever!” What else can you say?