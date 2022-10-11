Fires are dangerous for everyone, but there are additional safety concerns that people who have disabilities experience. The standard fire protection equipment isn’t always designed to accommodate their needs.
Facts About Fires and Disabilities
According to the U.S. Fire Administration, there are about 700 home fires each year that involve people with physical disabilities and about 1,700 home fires that involve people with mental disabilities.
Some of the conditions that put people at greater risk during a fire are decreased mobility, poor health and sight and hearing limitations. Many people need help from a caretaker, neighbor or other outside source to be protected from fire dangers.
The National Park Service says that older adults, people with physical or mental disabilities, the deaf or hard of hearing and people with visual impairments can increase their chances of surviving a fire by practicing fire safety precautions.
Deaf or Hard of Hearing
Companies are increasingly designing smoke alarms and alert devices with the hard of hearing in mind. These alarms will do such things as flash strobe lights when the smoke alarm sounds. They can be connected to a bed or pillow to shake a person awake.
The NFPA Research Foundation has shown that older adults are less likely to respond to alarms with strobe lights and even those with moderate hearing loss are less likely to hear high-pitched sounds. In response, smoke alarm manufacturers have created alert devices that emit a mixed, low-pitch sound.
Everyone in the house needs to be aware of what each signal (light, vibration or sound) means and how to respond to it.
Plan Your Escape
Plan your escape route around what you are capable of doing. Make sure the plan considers any special needs you have. Identify at least two exits from every room.
If you use a walker or wheelchair, check the exits to make sure you will be able to get through the doorways.
Modify your home to accommodate your mobility needs, which might include building exit ramps, widening doors or installing handlebars.
Keep a phone by your bed or at your side in case you cannot get out and need to contact someone for help.
Reach Out
Don’t isolate yourself. Talk to others about your needs. Contact the local fire department. They might be willing to come do a home inspection or review your escape plan. Ask them if they keep a directory of those who need extra help and ask to be placed on it.
Talk to family members, neighbors or building managers about your fire safety plan and practice it with them.