Camp Hope in Church Hill is offering a corn maize and a variety of other fun activities for the entire family as a fundraiser to continue offering free summer camp to Hawkins County children.
The six acre corn maze contains about 1.5 miles of tricky trails, so don’t enter unless you’ve got about 45 minutes to try to find your way out.
Camp Hope’s first annual Corn Maze and Fall Festival continues Fridays and Saturdays through Nov. 4-5.
For a $10 admission, everyone gets access to the 6 acre corn maze, a bouncy house, ax throw and archery, and hayride designed to transport attendees to the different events without having to walk.
A half mile zip line ride that passes over the corn maze and a ride on the giant swing are available for another $10, and horseback rides are also available for the children for $5. Families can save even more money by getting a package deals.
A team of trained volunteers give everyone attending special attention, outfit you in gear needed to make each ride safe for every person.
Burgers, hot dogs and drinks are available in the dining hall, and kids can also paint their own pumpkin to take home or play corn hole.
Camp Hope is located at 1069 Old Union Road in the New Canton community near Church Hill. On Fridays it is open from 4-9 p.m. and Saturdays from noon to 9 p.m.
Last year Camp Hope provided free summer camp for more than 700 children from Hawkins County and nearby communities, but more than 200 children were left on the waiting list and didn’t get to attend.
Funding is needed to maintain the existing level of services, as well as add cabins and other amenities so that more children can be served.