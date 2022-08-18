Metz/coffey

Last Thursday the Hawkins County Board of Education honored Cherokee High School track stars Aaron Coffey, left, and Amelia Metz, center, for their trip to the State Championships this past school year. They were introduced to the BOE by their coach, Chad Laster, right.

 Jeff Bobo

The Hawkins County Board of Education honored two track stars last week whose throwing skills took them all the way to the state tournament last Spring.

