Last Thursday the Hawkins County Board of Education honored Cherokee High School track stars Aaron Coffey, left, and Amelia Metz, center, for their trip to the State Championships this past school year. They were introduced to the BOE by their coach, Chad Laster, right.
The Hawkins County Board of Education honored two track stars last week whose throwing skills took them all the way to the state tournament last Spring.
Cherokee Track and Field coach Chad Laster introduced Class of 2022 graduate Aaron Coffey who was All State in Discus throw this past season; and rising senior Amelia Metz who was also all State in Discus.
Coffey earned a full scholarship to attend the University of the Cumberlands in Kentucky and compete in track and field. His primary event is Hammer Throw.
“Aaron has become really good at that event,” Laster told the Board. “He’s gone all over the country, the New Balance Nationals, in that particular event. The coaches up at Cumberlands are really expecting him to be one of the top ranked throwers in the country over the next couple of years.”
Laster noted that this past year Coffey won the indoor state championship in the 25-pound weight throw. He was Conference champion, Sectional Champion, and All State in Discus; and he is one of the top-three throwers in the history of Cherokee High School.
Coffey is also the Cherokee High School record holder in the hammer Throw.
“That’s pretty impressive because the one who previously held our Hammer Throw record (Evan McCracken) was a state champion Discus thrower as well for us a couple of times and went on to East Caroline University,” Laster said. “Aaron is now a record holder. Congratulations on that. We’re going to wish him the best of luck nest year at Cumberlands.”
Amelia Metz was also honored by the board for her second consecutive trip to the state championship in Discus.
Metz was also named part of the 2022 Tennessee Sports Writers Association All State Track Team.
“She threw a personal record 145 feet this summer, and she’s also currently ranked 8th (statewide) in her class,” Laster said. “She’s a senior this year with a 3.96 GPA, taking all honors, AP, and dual enrollment courses. She’s very active in her community. She’s involved in Beta Club, National Society of High School Scholars, student council, FBLA, Heritage Lights Youth Leadership Program, Appalachian Youth Fair Board, the Teen Board in Knoxville, Rogersville Presbyterian Church, and is Rogersville and Hawkins County Ms. Chamber of Commerce.”
Laster added, “Some of her other accolades were 2021 USA Track and Field National Champion, and an eight time Tennessee All State performer throughout her years.”