Career and Technical Education students from Volunteer High School joined business and industry leaders, government officials, and educators from across the region Wednesday at the Education to Employment Summit.
The E2E Summit is an annual event organized by the First Tennessee Development District to promote partnerships between educators and employers to foster economic development.
Attendees hear from local leaders on a variety of topics.
This year presentations included panel discussions on the topics of work based learning partnerships between K-12 CTE programs and private sector business and industry.
Other topics included career awareness events for K-12 students such as the annual CareerQuest activities sponsored by the First Tennessee Development District; recruiting and retaining veterans in today’s workforce; and trends within recruitment and retention of employees following the pandemic.
As you can imagine, all of this goes hand in hand with what school districts across the state, Hawkins County included, are working toward in CTE programs.
To that end, the organizers of the event also invite CTE students to the event to showcase the programs available in high schools throughout the region. This year, VHS sent two CTE programs to the event, criminal justice and nursing education.
Students in these programs, along with their instructors, brought a few items to demonstrate skills they learn in CTE classes.
For instance, instructor Richard McGinnis’s Criminal Justice students Alexis Dixon and Scarlet Barton brought skeletal models and measuring instruments along to demonstrate to attendees how they have learned to identify the approximate age and height of a skeleton, as well as the sex and race.
Likewise, nursing education students Emily Wyatt, Emmerson Head, and Taylor Castle brought CPR training manikins and an automated external defibrillator (AED) trainer to demonstrate the life saving skills they have learned from instructor Keri Masters.
The event, typically attended by over two hundred people, usually kicks off around 8 a.m. and is jam packed with speakers, panels, and round table discussions until after 2 p.m.
With an agenda that is so loaded with content, there is little time for breaks, and certainly no time for that many folks to leave for lunch. However, that is no problem, in fact, it is yet another opportunity for local CTE students to showcase their skills.
Culinary Arts students from around the region prepare and serve breakfast and lunch for the event, and historically speaking, the meals are always a crowd pleaser.
Lottie Ryans with the First Tennessee Development District is the chief organizer of the event, and often jokes that ,”when setting something like this up you have to remember, if the food is good, people will remember it as a good event.” While there is likely some truth in that, Lottie always organizes a great event; so it is a bonus that the food is so tasty!
To that end, VHS Culinary Arts students were also in attendance at the event. I can personally attest to the amazing work these student chefs are doing under the instruction of chef Jaime-Lyn Schmidt, as I have been fortunate enough to partake in several meals they have catered.
Student chefs Sydney Cloud, Haley Griffen, Angel Hall, and Chloe McCain maintained the reputation of the VHS culinary crew on Wednesday - the meal was indeed very tasty, so much so they were given a standing ovation alongside student chefs from other local school systems.
Now that I think of it, if I recall correctly that was the only standing ovation of the day, and there were several amazing speakers and presentations… I think Lottie knows what she is talking about when she says you have to have good food at these kinds of events!
I say it all the time, and I’m going to say it again now. I am very blessed to work with these amazing instructors and students everyday.
Thank you Mr. McGinnis, Ms. Masters, and Ms. Schmidt for all of the hard work you do every day to help prepare your students. Thank you also to these outstanding students for representing VHS and Hawkins County CTE!