From all appearances, the litter in Hawkins County is getting worse. Plastic bags are snagged on the roadside bushes. Drink cups, fast food containers, plastic bottles litter the medians of the state roads and the shoulders of primary and secondary roads throughout the county.
On hillsides there are illegal dump sites full of tires and trash. Along boat ramps and in coves on our waterways trash is piling up, deteriorating, sinking into the river beds. From the shoulders of the road it migrates further into the landscape.
The mowers shred the plastic, styrofoam and aluminum into smaller pieces and this is easily blown further from the road into fields and waterways. Wild life and livestock are injured, crops are polluted, agricultural machinery is damaged.
As the plastic litter breaks down further it is called micro-plastics and it is damaging our rivers. The Tennessee River is one of the most polluted rivers in the world with micro-plastics according to A Comprehensive
Evaluation of Litter in the State of Tennessee. Fish eat the micro-plastics, birds and animals become ensnared in the 6 pack rings, turtles eat the plastic bags and die. And the micr-plastics enter our bodies through the water we drink, the foods we eat. No one is spared. And everyone is to blame.
We have litter laws but they appear toothless. You can be fined up to $500 for the first offense of littering but only if an officer of the law witnesses the offense.
You can report an observed act of littering to TDOT if you include 1. The license plate number, 2. Make and model of the vehicle, 3. Date and time of day the event occurred and 4. Where it occurred. TDOT will send the violator a brochure on the evils of littering (a brochure which would probably end up on the side of the road).
We have a number of fast food restaurants in town, all are favorites of the trashers. Drinks are served in plastic or styrofoam cups with plastic lids and straws. These materials and others like plastic grocery bags and plastic produce bags are called single use materials. Several states and individual counties in other states have banned their use. In fact, before the pandemic, a number of national companies like Home Depot, Lowes and Food City were phasing out plastic packaging.
Our state government has tied our hands by passing a law that prohibits individual counties or cities from regulating single use packaging. House Bill 1021 and Senate Bill 431 were passed in 2021 and signed into law by Governor Lee to prevent city and/or county governments from banning single use plastic packaging in their localities. Local congressional leaders who supported these bills were Gary Hicks who voted in support of HB 1021 and Jon Lundberg who voted in support of SB 431.
Hawkins County has over 800 miles of county roads. It has 9 convenience centers to accept trash and recycling. The Solid Waste Department has a road crew of one full time employee and 2 inmates, when available, from the county jail.
The state has allocated $5.5 million annually to be used between its 95 counties for road cleanup. The amount per county is determined by population and other factors. Hawkins County received $56,700 in FY 2021-2022 and 20% of that must be used for public education about the consequences of litter. The message here is that our county government can not keep the county clean. They haven’t the money, the resources or the legal independence to create laws to reduce litter or to enforce old ones.
So, I think it’s up to us. If you are a member of a group or club, think about adopting a couple of miles of roadway to keep clean. If you’re an owner of a fast food restaurant, sponsor a clean up project. Or better yet, change out your plastic drink cups for paper products. Eliminate styrofoam packaging.
If you live on a road that’s particularly littered, perhaps you and your family members could devote some time to keeping it clean. Maybe, just maybe, it will shame the trashers into cleaning their vehicles when they get home, instead of tossing the trash out the window on their way home. And, by the way, the next Solid Waste meeting is April 17 at 2p in the County Mayor’s Building. I urge you to come, let the committee know how you feel about the increased litter on our roads and your thoughts on how to correct it.
Joanne Irvin, Rogersville