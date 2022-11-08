Rogersville Marine Steven Hoe suffered a 90 percent disability when he was injured saving his sergeant during an accident.
He joined joined the United States Marine Corp on September 17, 2018 at 18 years of age.
At first Steven wanted to follow in his brothers footsteps who had served in The National Guard. He instead chose The Marines knowing it would be one of the toughest divisions to serve in.
He felt that he wanted to do it “so someone else didn’t have to” telling The Review, “If anyone had to be deployed, I’d rather go and let the rest stay.”
Steven was sent to Boot Camp at Parris Island, South Carolina from September until December.
“Some funny things went on during boot camp but as part of the training we were not allowed to laugh,” he said.
Sometimes not laughing was the most difficult part for Steven but he was taking his duty seriously and did not want to be reprimanded. The environment of bootcamp was quite stressful for Steven. He once got reprimanded in bootcamp anyways for putting a clear barrel indicator in his boot after seeing other Marines do it.
As a platoon they once all got reprimanded for doing the initial drill marching competition and a squad leader did a step out of place. The punishment resulted in marching while carrying 300lb metal racks. Steven wasn’t expecting anything easy with the Marines though and he was tough enough to take whatever was given to him.
But he was homesick. After all, Parris Island really was an island and just wasn’t the small town he had come from. He was also missing his family.
On Aug. 31, 2019, Steven married his sweetheart, Kyra, and together with their baby moved to base in 2019. Afterwards he was sent for a month of training in Camp Geiger Marine Corps Base in NC.
This was the actual Marine combat training. Steven enjoyed it even though on average he only got 3 to 4 hours of sleep a night. “The people in training with me made it easier though.”
The next stop for Steven was Pensacola Fla. in 2019 from July through August to train for job training as an Expeditionary Airfield Technician. The school house there was actually tougher than the combat training had been.
His first duty station was Cherry Point NC 1st unit NWSS 274 for three months and then attached to a different unit with the same job after the first unit disbanded. This was from August through October of 2020.
In October of 2020 he was sent to Yuma, Calif., for task WTI, which is the standard for Maine aviation. Ensuring new pilots meet certification requirements, it is a seven week course and trains the best pilots for the Marine Corps.
WTI students who were higher listed as officers learn how to change parts themselves if need be. The purpose of teaching F.A.R.P. (fuel arms resupply point) zones for aircraft to safely get fuel and ammo.
Going Above and Beyond
From February 2021 until July 2022, Steven was sent back to Cherry Point North Carolina to man airfields for emergencies and safety. During his stay at Cherry Point, Steven was promoted to Corporal. He also received his certification in maintenance as a Collateral Duty Inspector. He was recognized as a Meritorious Mast which is for going above and beyond expectations while ensuring the mission gets completed.
He was to be deployed to Yuma, Ariz next but an accident occurred. Much to Stevens disappointment, Cherry Point would be his last assignment.
Protecting His Sargent
While preparing to return to Yuma, Ariz., Steven was Injured. As part of the preparations, he and Sargent Cox were loading gear into a container to ship. The gear was meant to be portable and was made with a 300 pound tow hitch.
He and his Sergeant were trying to load it and Steven was on the front of the equipment at the top and below was his Sargent. It was then they discovered a strap was not properly securing on the wheel. While trying to get it to the container the tow hitch started to fall on Sargent Cox.
Steven swiftly acted to protect him by trying to catch it with his hands. However, with so little time to respond and the massive weight of the tow hitch, he missed it and the hitch hit him across his shoulder.
X-rays confirm separated shoulder
Steven did not seek medical help at the time because he wanted to finish helping other Marines complete the tasks assigned. It would be another four and a half months before Steven realized he needed medical attention. His shoulder just wasn’t healing like he thought it would.
Once in Medical, Steven learned he had a very serious injury which led him to be medically seperated honorably with a 90% disability. He fought his disability diagnosis as he had been planning to stay in the military. He wanted to serve in The Army next for 8 more years and felt the leadership and environment might suit him even better than the Marines.
Though Steven argued with the medical team to drop the disability decision so he could serve in the Army, they said they wouldn’t let him become the Army’s problem.
Steven is currently being treated as an outpatient at the Rogersville VA where he received x-rays confirming a separation in his shoulder. He will need a complete shoulder replacement. But he would save his Sargent again if he had to because that is what a Marine does.