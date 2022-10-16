At one point in my life after moving back home, my wife and I bought and ran a business that failed which resulted in going through a time of depression.
While many people encounter hard times and turn away from God, fortunately I figured only God could get me through a tough time and I didn’t just turn to him, but held on with everything I had.
Fortunately, during that time, I learned to spend several hours a day in prayer and developed a love for reading my Bible. During that time also I began to jog and many people over the ensuing years who didn’t know my name, just called me the runner. I used that time for prayer and learned to pray for families as I ran past their homes, for churches as I ran past and for motorist who blew their horns and waved.
How strange it seemed, but people would find me along the route blow their horn and wave and tell me later they had a prayer need that God answered. That is pretty neat.
When a person begins to study their Bibles more, they begin to find jewels in those scriptures which give deeper meaning to life. Let me share one of those experiences which might only be meaningful to me, but it might have meaning to someone else.
The background again is during depression I am spending more time reading my Bible and God is speaking and encouraging more during this time. I am learning more than ever before to hear God as he speaks and gives direction, mostly through his word.
By this time, I came home at lunch and ran a 7 mile route around town, but suddenly every day my eye would look down and see a penny laying in the road. This was new, but literally every day the penny appeared. The Holy Spirit prompted me to pick the penny up and take it home and put it in a special bowl separate from other change.
Several months had gone by and I was reading the story in Matthew 20 of a man that owned a vineyard and went into town early in the morning to hire workers. He saw that he needed more workers and returned about 9am to hire more, then at noon and again at 3pm and finally wanting to finish that day, just before quitting time, he hired more.
He promised those first workers a day’s wages, which was at the time a “penny”. Out of joy for finishing on time, he paid all workers, even those that only worked an hour or so the same and some of the workers were angry with him. His perspective was wanting to get the crop harvested before dark, his workers accomplished that and he paid all of them the same.
As I read this story, the Holy Spirit zeroed me in on the fact that a faithful workers wages were a penny for a good days work. It was almost like while during depression, the person is zeroed in on their failures, God is zeroing in on our time spent with him, learning and applying his ways found in the Bible and ordering our lives and the lives of our family in a Biblical foundation.
I was elated. Suddenly these pennies had meaning. God was showing me he saw me as a faithful servant and every day he reminded me of that through a penny. Some pennies were new and shiny, but some had been run over multiple times and were scratched and old. Yet they all carried their value of a penny. It became a joy and conversation every day that I found one.
The day came that the Holy Spirit prompted me to count them. I had never thought to do that. They amounted to $25.55 which is exactly 7 years worth of accumulation. The Holy Spirit further directed to divide them by 7’s and send a check and explanation to 7 ministries which I did. I was to explain that God instructed me to sew this seed representing a year’s wages into their ministry.
Only one sent a response and a radio pastor wrote a personal note to thank me. But all of those ministries have grown to become worldwide ministries sharing the Gospel of Christ around the world. Of One Accord is one of those.
What is the moral of this story? God sees every person going through difficult times. He sees your value and by trusting in him through your storm, he will take you to the other side of your trial where he has a purpose and plan for you. Begin looking for your pennies.