Hundreds of people enjoyed beautiful weather and beautiful classic vehicles Saturday as the Sayrah Barn in Rogersville hosted a classic car show fundraiser for the Hawkins County Cancer Support Group (HCCSG).
The HCCSG will use 100 percent of proceeds from the event to assist cancer patients in Hawkins County who need assistance with transportation or prescription costs.
Thanks to past donations and fundraisers the HCCSG was able to help 82 patients in 2021, providing a total of $24,600 in aid.
The organization holds three fundraisers each year including a Spring Fashion Show, the car show, and a Christmas Bazaar.
The HCCSG has been assisting cancer patients for nearly 13 years, helping an average of 90 patients per year.
Financial support is administered in the form of gas cards for transportation to and from treatment, help with prescription medication costs, out of town expenses incurred during treatment such as motel bills and food, and other items required for cancer rehabilitation.
The HCCSG is comprised of volunteers and every it raises go back to purchasing gasoline cards and other necessities for cancer patients.
The HCCSG meets the second Monday of each month (except for December) at 6 p.m. at Hope Community Church, 4163 Highway 11W, Rogersville.