In order to fully understand the degree to which the comments made by Larry Arnn, and affirmed by the silence of Governor Bill Lee, are offensive to Tennessee’s public educators, I believe it’s important to first understand what the governor is attempting to do to privatize Tennessee public schools.
First, the Tennessee Constitution provides free public schools for all students in Article 11, Section 12. Tennessee’s Compulsory Attendance Law also mandates that all students between the ages of 6 and 17 attend some sort of formal schooling. This can be public school, private school, religious sector, or registered home schooling. While homeschooling, private school, and a religious school are ideal for some families, a vast majority of our school aged children and families turn to public schools to meet the needs of their students.
Under the charter school ideation of Governor Lee, students will be factored as an amount per capita. For example, if it costs $10,500 to provide the educational services for a student for a year, every student in the state will have that dollar amount attached to him or her. When a family chooses to send their child to a charter school, the $10,500 which would have previously gone to the public school will now go to the charter school with the student. Our taxpayer money will be taken out of public schools and funneled into charter schools.
Why is this such a problem? Charter schools aren’t subjected to the same government regulations as public schools. They do not have an elected school board to hear the voices of the community. The administration and teachers do not have to be licensed by the state, take the assessments mandated for licensure, or stay current with professional development. Charter schools can choose to use curriculum and materials which are not among the state’s approved list.
Apart from funneling in the government funding, charter schools can also partner with private businesses for funding, allowing them access to more resources than public schools.
Perhaps the most worrisome thing about charter schools for me as an educator in a low-income district is their ability to disproportionately educate low-income students by doing things like requiring uniforms, mandating students pack lunches, and not providing buses for transportation. Charter schools statistically educate less students with disabilities than public schools. In a time where students are coming to school with more social and emotional needs than ever, this is alarming.
Part of my education was in a public school, and part of it was in the religious sector. I’m proud to be a public educator, and I believe in Tennessee’s public schools. Do we have room for improvement? Yes. It doesn’t start by taking away our funding and building schools with low accountability and teachers with subpar resumes.
Governor Lee, if you’d like to know how to improve public education, ask the educators. The ones who come from “the dumbest parts of the dumbest colleges.” The ones who stay up at night worrying about where their students will get their next meal. The ones who take their students home with them because they have no one else.
The ones willing to stay at school with a kid all weekend to keep them from going home to a terrible situation. The ones who jumped through hoop after hoop during Covid. The ones who put their life on the line every day and would jump in front of a bullet to protect any kid in their classroom. Ask us. We have some ideas.