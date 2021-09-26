CHURCH HILL – Volunteer members of the football, cheer, or band teams in the years 1990-91 and 1991-92, are invited to attend Volunteer’s Oct. 1 Homecoming game against Grainger County.
The night will consist of reserved parking behind the scoreboard for tailgating, grilling, socializing, and fun. (School policies must be followed at tailgates.)
At 7 pm, all members will be recognized at midfield with their name, jersey number, positions/instruments, and accomplishments while at Volunteer.
The game is set to kick off at 7:30 p.m.
All guests will get to experience game day one more time. Band members are invited to join in with the band, and former players will run through the helmet behind the current team. Alumni cheerleaders can help form the run-through and cheer on our current cheerleaders and players.
“We want this to be a commemorative night at VHS,” Volunteer Athletic Director Jeremy Bailey said. “We hope you will attend and enjoy seeing old friends here on campus.”
Please email Bailey at jeremy.bailey@hck12.net or call Sabrina in the main office at 423-357-3641 to reserve your parking spot for the event.
Members of the team will be contacted to organize food, grilling, and tailgating needs.
Please let them know if you would like to help with food, drinks, sides, or other items needed for this event.