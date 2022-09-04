Question: Is a knowledge of the Holy Spirit significant to the Christians life?
Answer: Yes! We will answer this question, from the Bible, as simple and easy to understand as we can. Lesson # 1.
To begin with let’s ask a few questions:
1. Are you comfortable with your knowledge of what the Bible says about the Holy Spirit?
2. If you were asked to speak your peace about the Holy Spirit, what would you say?
3. Do you understand what role the Holy Spirit plays in the life of a Christian?
4. Do you know what the ministry of the Holy Spirit is in the Lord’s Church?
5. Do you know that blasphemy against the Holy Spirit is an unforgivable sin?
Let’s begin our study of the Holy Spirit with Genesis 1:1-2.
“In the beginning (first place) God created the heaven and the earth. 2 And the earth was without form, and void; and darkness was upon the face of the deep. And the Spirit of God moved upon the face of the waters.” All the way back to the beginning the Bible tells us that the Holy Spirit was with God. Another divine being besides God! A member of the Godhead—God’s divine family! A divine power that had a hand in the creation of the world Job 26:13. Not, as man’s wisdom has supposed: a ball of fire; a false god; or a vast power that existed from an unknown source; from mud that somehow developed an egg; or a seed of life that came from the water; and on we go.
All too often and even in the religious world, societies of humankind have taken the creation story of the Bible way too lightly. This has led to a weak faith and thus an even weaker faith in the being and power of the Holy Spirit. While much detail of the creation story remains a mystery what God has revealed is that all of creation was God’s first gift to the human race, being equally the heritage to one and all.
Concerning the role of the Holy Spirit in the gospel age of the Bible Jesus said this “And I will pray the Father, and he shall give you another Comforter, that he may abide with you for ever; 26 But the Comforter, which is the Holy Ghost, whom the Father will send in my name, he shall teach you all things, and bring all things to your remembrance, whatsoever I have said unto you” (John 14:16 & 26 (KJV).
The use of the term “Comforter” by Jesus is enlightening; it means an advocate, intercessor, or counselor. As an advocate the Holy Spirit stands before God on His throne in heaven and bears witness of our righteousness here on earth (Romans 8:16; Ephesians 4:30 and Colossians 3:2). As an intercessor (interceding on our behalf) the Holy Spirit not only knows our mind and heart but He also knows the mind and heart of God; thus, He helps us in our weaknesses. (See Romans 8:26-27.) As a counselor the Holy Spirit guides us in all truth by revealing the Father’s desires in the pages of our Bibles (John 17:17 and John 8:32).
Then in Matthew 12:31-32 Jesus said this: “Wherefore I say unto you, all manner of sin and blasphemy shall be forgiven unto men: but the blasphemy against the Holy Ghost shall not be forgiven unto men. 32 And whosoever speaketh a word against the Son of man, it shall be forgiven him: but whosoever speaketh against the Holy Ghost, it shall not be forgiven him, neither in this world, neither in the world to come.
Humans as humans often do look for a “particular sin” in this teaching of Jesus so they can as they say “make sure they don’t commit that sin!” But I believe the passage is clear on what Jesus was saying. The context is; “walking with Jesus in the light” (1 John 1:5-7). The though is simply this either we are walking with Jesus in this life or we are walking with Satan (Matthew 12:22-30). To claim to walk with Christ in righteousness and actually walk with Satan is blasphemy—saying one thing and then saying or doing another. Or claiming Christianity then doing the works of Satan in some shape form or fashion. After the sacrifice of Jesus His Son on the cross this kind of action on the part of a Child of His is just “unthinkable” on God’s part.
That is not to say that forgiveness would be impossible on God’s part to pardon such sin, but it would certainly be showing favoritism and the Bible is clear as a crystal on that subject: “For there is no respect of persons with God” (Romans 2:11 (KJV).
Judgement is coming (Hebrews 9:27); are you ready?
If you have a Bible question or comment, please call Marshall Stubblefield at (423) 272 2404.